WALKERTON – Mention Canadian country music royalty and the name, the Wilkinsons, is sure to come up.
Those fortunate enough to have been at Victoria Jubilee Hall Oct. 22 to see them in concert understand why.
The Wilkinsons are a family band founded in 1997, consisting of father Steve Wilkinson and his children Amanda and Tyler Wilkinson.
Hailing from Trenton, Ont., the trio are as proud of their hard-working country roots as they are of their music.
The best country songs tell a story, and that’s certainly true of the one that launched their career. The gently nostalgic “26 Cents” – “a penny for your thoughts and a quarter for the call” tells the story of leaving family behind to follow your dreams, something the Wilkinsons did when they left for Nashville. They shared both the song and the story with the appreciative VJH crowd.
It wasn’t the only song the trio performed Saturday night that had the audience mouthing the words – “Jimmy’s Got a Girlfriend” and “Boy Oh Boy” were some of the others that everyone knew. There were plenty of Wilkinsons fans in the audience.
Top country hits performed with professional polish and confidence, combined with down-home family chit-chat and stories, proved to be a winning combination that left the audience wanting more. More than one person commented they haven’t listened to the Wilkinsons for a while but plan to change that.
The band has been honoured with nine Canadian Country Music awards, one JUNO, and two Grammy nominations. The band was also the subject of a fictionalized “reality” television show on CMT Canada; the show was nominated for the Country Music Program or Special of the Year at the Canadian Country Music Awards.
Along with success as a trio, Amanda has had a successful solo career. Tyler started the alternative rock band Motion Picture Ending, and she and Tyler have earned renown as a duo, Small Town Pistols.
