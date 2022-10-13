Winnipeg Centre MP Leah Gazan says community advocates have been waiting years to see the construction of an Indigenous-led 24-hour shelter in her constituency.
It's not for lack of funding: the federal government has made a $742-million pledge to support projects preventing violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people. Of that, $420 million was allocated for the development of about 40 shelters and 50 transitional homes.
But almost all of the money is sitting unspent five months after Gazan — the NDP’s critic for women and gender equality — made a formal request to the federal government asking how much of the funding had been used. The government response revealed only $12.6 million had so far gone toward violence prevention activities, less than two per cent of the fund's total.
Since then, not much has changed.
“We have to beg for our right to live, our right to safety,” Gazan told Canada’s National Observer in an interview. “I do hope we will hear good news shortly, but we shouldn’t have to beg for safety.”
Jennifer Cooper, a spokesperson for Indigenous Services Canada, confirmed to Canada’s National Observer that spending remains at $12.6 million, adding no funding has been distributed to operational shelters.
However, 12 projects were selected to receive funding for construction and ongoing operational support once the first review phase ended in May.
The funding is overseen by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), which is requiring each project to undergo two review processes before handing out any money. The first ended on May 31, and the second is set to conclude on Nov. 30. Three of the 12 projects set to receive funding are in Manitoba, but it is unclear whether one of those will be a 24/7 Indigenous women’s shelter in Winnipeg.
“It’s a failure, it’s a national failure. This is something the current minister of Crown-Indigenous relations openly acknowledges,” Gazan said. “This is not a partisan issue, this is a human rights issue.”
There’s chronic underfunding of women and gender equality by the government, Gazan said.
“We need a government that says it’s a feminist government to act like a feminist and provide the support that is needed for gender equality,” she added.
The federal government has been heavily criticized by advocacy groups like the National Family and Survivors Circle and the Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) for its lack of action following the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. For 2021, NWAC gave the federal government a failing grade for its response to the crisis.
“This is something that Canadians deserve an answer for,” Blake Desjarlais, NDP MP for Edmonton Griesbach, said in an interview.
“We’re still in this emergency: women, girls and two-spirited folks continue to go missing,” Desjarlais said. “It highlights, I think, that the government doesn’t care even the smallest amount to even spend the money they committed.”
Matteo Cimellaro / Local Journalism Initiative / Canada’s National Observer