Pincher Creek RCMP are crediting a new citizens watch group with aiding a police investigation into a March 5 break and enter in the Beaver Mines area.
An RCMP press release shared by the Southwest Alberta Rural Crime Watch drummed up valuable information about suspects Mounties believe were involved in the Beaver Mines burglary as well as thefts in Claresholm and the Lethbridge area, according to Sgt. Ryan Hodge.
Surveillance photos of the break and enter, shared by SARCW, show suspects using a stolen truck and trailer to haul a Kawasaki dirt bike, an ATV and expensive tools stolen from the victim’s property. Police have since recovered the truck and trailer, which were stolen near Lethbridge.
The flood of tips also led to searches by Mounties and Lethbridge police that turned up stolen tools and other items.
No charges have been laid in the Mounties’ ongoing investigation. The suspects are believed to be from Claresholm and Lethbridge.
“We’re putting together the strongest case we can before we press charges,” Hodge said.
Pincher Creek RCMP remain on the lookout for the stolen chainsaws, dirtbike and ATV.
Anyone with information about the break and enter or any other suspicious activity is asked to phone the detachment’s non-emergency line at 403-627-6010.
Crimestoppers Alberta welcomes anonymous calls at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
For more information about how to get involved in local crime reduction, visit the Southwest Alberta Rural Crime Watch Association’s page on Facebook, or the association’s website at ruralcrimewatch.ab.ca.