The City of Grande Prairie is launching a new pass that will give users access to four city facilities with an aim to promote community wellness and active lifestyles.
The Grande Access Pass will give drop-in access to the Eastlink Centre, Design Works Centre, Dave Barr Community Centre and Aquatera Outdoor Pool while giving users discounts and other benefits.
“This pass offers a comparable rate to Eastlink Centre membership and is included in the Recreation Access Program, making it accessible to community members from children to seniors,” said Jackie Clayton, Grande Prairie mayor.
She said the new pass would create more recreation opportunities for residents and improve the city's quality of life.
The Grande Access Pass will include a 10 per cent discount for city programs, camps, swimming lessons and birthday party packages.
The pass also includes unlimited skate rentals for the Design Works Centre and everything included in the Eastlink Centre membership.
The city says upgrades for current Eastlink Centre members can be made by visiting the welcome desk there.
The Grande Access Pass will be available as a one-month, annual paid monthly, and pre-paid annual pass.
The city has also changed some of its membership options with the launch of the new pass, including removing a six-month pre-paid membership and combining the senior, student and youth categories into one. Students and seniors will see a reduction in youth prices.
The new pass became available on April 6.
Eastlink Memberships will remain available as well at a reduced cost.
More information on the pass is available at cityofgp.com/GrandeAccess.