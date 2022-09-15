Minden Hills council extended the contract for the service that keeps tabs on municipal equipment.
Trackmatics is the current automatic vehicle location (AVL) system installed in all Roads Department vehicles and equipment.
The township has been using the service since May 2018. The original contract was a three-year term from June 2018 to June 2021.
The contract allows for five consecutive one-year extensions, of which this will be the second.
Mike Timmins, the township’s director of public works, said staff is satisfied with the quality of the system and the tech support provided by Trackmatics. He said the logical and economical option is to move forward with the contract extension.
He said the service is used for all the winter roads equipment.
“It gives us not only GPS locations, but it tracks and controls all our implements,” he said. “Our sanding; it’s able to give us quantities. It’s able to give us the time spent on certain roads. Whether a sander is running. Whether the plows are down.
“It gives us all the data all wrapped up in one neat package. It’s pretty straight-forward. It works well for us. It does what we need.”
Mayor Brent Devolin said the AVL system is beneficial in keeping track of roads staff when the winter weather makes doing their jobs hazardous. In the event of an emergency, the equipment could be located and help could be dispatched to the operator.
And there’s another way the system is useful, he said.
“Unfortunately, on the other side, it’s a very litigious world we live in and sometimes there’s claims that we haven’t addressed a road,” the mayor said. “Sanded it or plowed it or whatever. It keeps all that data for us. So it’s a wealth of information.”
