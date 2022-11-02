After two years of hosting outdoor events, the Niverville Remembrance Day Committee is excited to announce the return of this year’s ceremony and luncheon to the warm and inviting indoor setting of the Niverville Heritage Centre.
The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11 in the ballroom.
Attendees will be moved by stories told by the Leushko family, Ukrainian immigrants who fled their wartorn home to resettle in Steinbach.
“The family will share what it was like to live in a war zone and what lengths they had to go through to come to Canada,” says committee organizer Natalie Batkis. “They will also speak about the work they have been doing to help other Ukrainian families come to Canada to find peace and stability.”
Guest musicians will include Melanie Bergen and bagpiper Rod Christie. The traditional laying of wreaths will close the formal portion of the event.
A light lunch will be served immediately afterward. Donations are being accepted to help offset the cost of the event. A portion of donations will also be used to assist veterans.
To help bring awareness to some of the younger members of the community, Randy MacDonald and his service dog Chance will visit classrooms at the Niverville Elementary School the week prior.
MacDonald served three tours of duty with the Canadian Armed Forces and will share some of those experiences with the children. Each child will be provided with a colouring page which will hang from the walls of the Heritage Centre on Remembrance Day.
Poppies will soon be available in businesses around the community. Everyone is encouraged to support the campaign in remembrance of the more than 117,000 Canadian soldiers who have died while serving our country.
The committee would like to thank the Niverville Fire and Emergency Services department, local cadets, and the Niverville Nighthawks for generously offering assistance during the Remembrance Day event.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early as crowds of previous years have numbered between 700 and 800 people.
Remembrance Day in Ritchot
The RM of Ritchot would like to invite residents and guests to join them for a Remembrance Day service by the cenotaph on the grounds of the municipal building in St. Adolphe.
The ceremony will begin at 10:40 a.m. on November 11. Brief messages will be provided by the mayor and councillors followed by the lowering of the flag while The Last Post is played. The event will close with the laying of wreaths at the cenotaph.
Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and are invited for coffee and dainties inside Club Amical following the ceremony.