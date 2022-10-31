Municipalities across Peterborough County are set to honour Remembrance Day with a number of ceremonies — marking the return of in-person events in several townships post-pandemic.
After a two-year hiatus, Douro-Dummer Township is welcoming community members to an in-person ceremony on Remembrance Day — Nov. 11 — at the Warsaw Cenotaph at 895 Water St. in Warsaw.
Beginning at 10:40 a.m., residents and students from local schools are invited to a rain-or-shine wreath laying ceremony at the cenotaph.
While the township is shifting back to an in-person Remembrance Day event, some aspects of the traditional ceremony are still being scaled back. A parade and post-ceremony luncheon, seen in previous years, will not be held, and the event will feature the laying of a single wreath.
“The single wreath is meant to symbolize the respect and honour traditionally demonstrated by the placement of many wreaths during the ceremony,” stated Jessyka McArthur, municipal services administrative assistant at Douro-Dummer Township.
Community members wishing to place wreaths at the cenotaph can do so before or after the official Remembrance Day ceremony, according to McArthur. Guests are asked to use physical distancing and mask-wearing if possible. The ceremony will be posted to the township’s YouTube page.
In Cavan Monaghan Township, the Millbrook Royal Canadian Legion will host a Remembrance Day Service at the Millbrook Cenotaph at 1 King St. E. in Millbrook, beginning at 10:45 a.m. A parade to the cenotaph will not be held and the legion’s doors will not be open to the public this year. The legion will be laying wreaths ahead of the service.
A Remembrance Day parade, organized by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 389, will take place in Havelock. Community members are asked to gather at the Havelock Legion building at 8 Ottawa St. E. at 10:30 a.m. The parade will start at 10:45 a.m., travelling east to Oak Street and continuing to George Street to the cenotaph. The legion is also hosting a veterans’ dinner on Nov. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome and veterans dine free of charge. Attendees must RSVP by emailing ellenwolfmacleod@gmail.com or by calling 705-838-2077.
On Remembrance Day in Asphodel-Norwood Township, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 300 in Norwood is hosting a pair of in-person events. A service is slated to take place at the cenotaph in Westwood, beside the library, beginning at 9 a.m. In Norwood, Remembrance Day will be recognized at the cenotaph at 42 Ridge St.
A Remembrance Day service will be held in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township on Nov. 11 at the Keene Cenotaph at 11 a.m.
A number of events will be held in Selwyn Township to mark Remembrance Day, including some ceremonies leading up to the annual day of honouring and reflection.
On Nov. 9, the Chemung Lake District Lions Club will lead a parade beginning at 10 a.m. It will begin at Bridgenorth United Church and through to Ward Street before ending at Lions Heritage Park, where the ceremony will take place.
Community members who wish to lay a wreath and have not been contacted by a member of the Chemung Lake Districts Lions Club are asked to call 705-657-2671 to make arrangements. With limited space and a large turnout expected, organizers are requiring guests to wear masks at the service.
In Ennismore, the Ennismore Garden Club is hosting a Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11 at the Ennismore Military Commemorative Monument located at the Robert E Young Recreation Complex. The ceremony is set to begin at 10:45 a.m.
Lakefield’s Remembrance Day service will be hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 77 at the cenotaph on Water Street. The ceremony is set to begin at 10:45 a.m.
In Buckhorn, on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m., an outdoor Remembrance ceremony will take place at the Buckhorn Community Centre at 1782 Lakehurst Rd.
North Kawartha Township’s Remembrance Day service will be held at the Apsley Legion Branch 381, where the cenotaph is located.
“Community leaders, veterans, their relatives and representatives from many organizations like OPP, Paramedics, our library etc., participate in the laying of wreaths around the cenotaph. I have the great honour of reciting the poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ and we share stories, songs and prayers for those who sacrifice for our freedoms,” said North Kawartha Township Mayor Carolyn Amyotte.
“The best part of our local event is that we include our school and daycare community.”
The main road street will be blocked to traffic as schoolchildren are escorted to the legion to participate in the ceremony, she said
“Given the time of year, it’s not uncommon to have many folks who are hunting to leave the bush and come to town to pay their respects,” Amyotte added.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.