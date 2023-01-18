After a number of delays, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township council will soon be issuing a request for proposal (RFP) to solicit interest in the development of the proposed long-term care facility in Havelock — a process that started over a decade ago — with the hope construction can begin this summer.
Last March, the Ontario government cancelled a development agreement with Peterborough’s AON Inc. to build a 128-bed long-term care home on an Old Norwood Road parcel of land in the southwest corner of Havelock, which the township had purchased for the facility and rezoned and serviced with water and sewers.
In a report to council Tuesday, Robert Lamarre, deputy chief building official for the township, said the province recently amended its capital development funding policy, “which has really improved the viability of the development of long-term care facilities.”
Lamarre said township staff have spoken with the Ministry of Long-Term Care about moving forward with an RFP and complying with an Aug. 31 construction start date to qualify for the new funding.
The province addressed the shortcomings of their capital funding policy, Lamarre noted in his report, saying the purpose of the changes is to identify projects which have already received conditional bed allocations — such as Havelock — and can be expected to start construction Aug. 31.
The recent announcement by the province is intended to encourage operators to take their project to construction.
The new policy provides up to an additional $35 per bed, per day, for 25 years to qualified operators who meet the criteria and related deadlines.
The RFP submissions will be evaluated, not only on their financial offers and development experience, but also their expertise in low-impact development and a focus on resident wellness and a dementia-friendly environment, Lamarre said.
“The township has in the past discussed the notion of including a medical centre in the development of the facility/property. Although we have not specifically referenced the issue in the RFP, we remain open to discussing the matter with the successful respondent,” stated Lamarre’s report.
The submission deadline for RFPs is Feb. 17, with a report expected to be brought to council in March.
“This would provide over five months for the successful respondent to secure the requisite approvals from the ministry and complete the site plan approval and building permit approval processes,” the report stated.
