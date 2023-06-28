The Taber Public Library will be having fewer events next month as it offers the Summer Reading Program this year once again. Dawn Kondas, Program Coordinator at the library, was able to provide a summary of this program, as well as the other events that will be happening at the library next month.
“Every year we have the Summer Reading Program and we brought it back again this year, it’s running from July 11 to August 23,” said Kondas. “I think we’re halfway full now, but registrations are open. You can pick up the forms at the front desk, and this year the ages are from 6-14 with both a morning and afternoon session.”
From here Kondas went over some other multi-day events.
“On July 11 we are starting the Craft Camp. We did this last year. This was our third year in a row, but this year we’re starting with the older age group, which is 11-14 and then in August we’re going to have a younger age group running. We only have six spots so if you want to get in you have to get in early. The kids are making something different every day. It starts at 10 a.m. and depending on the craft that’s how long it’s going to go on that day, but (should go to) about noon.”
This craft camp also will be offered up until July 14.
“Beginning Wednesday, July 12 the Taber Public Library has partnered with Taber Adult Learning, FCSS, Taber Food Bank, and we’re doing a program called Children’s Summer Fun,” said Kondas. “It is where kids ages two to five can come read some stories, do some crafts, listen to some music, do some dancing, or whatever the teacher is going to do with them on that day. We would like people to pre-register because the kids get to take a book home for a week if they want — the same book that’s read to them. They need to pre-register to make sure we have enough cop- ies, and also with the craft supplies we need to know the number for that, too.”
Similar to the craft camp this will also be offered up until August 16.
“Also, on Wednesday, July 12 in the evening we’re having an Introduction to Nordic Pole Walking, and that is just a very beginners course. They will set up walking poles with you so you know how to do it when you get your own, and they provide us with a description (to) learn proper technique for pole walking, how do use your arms and legs. It’s a low impact cardio exercise that engages more muscles, and reduces stress on hips, and knees. We also have nordic poles that you can take out with your library card here.”
Following this Kondas went over some of the other events that the library will be offering this month.
“On Thursday, July 13 we’re doing a summer trivia at the Legion so make sure you come by yourself or after six, and it will start at 6:45 p.m.,” said Kondas. “Tuesday, July 18 we have the Literacy Reading Tent. This is open to any kid who loves to read at any age. They do reading and crafts, and then everybody gets to take home a free book after and that’s from 1 to 3 p.m. July 20 we’re doing a Nerf Gun War here in the evening, for ages 8 to 11. That’s always a lot of fun, and just to remind the kids only guns with foam bullets about the balls.”
This Nerf Gun War will begin at 6:30 p.m., and snacks will be provided.
“Then on Wednesday, July 26, we’re having a Smash Brothers Tournament start, and that’s for kids up to age 11. If they could pre-register for that, that would be awesome as well.”
Finally Kondas provided a brief overview of the events that will be occurring at the library next month.
“Upcoming for August we will probably be in the parade again, we’re going to carry on with the Craft Camp, we’ll see how this goes with the Nerf Gun Wars, and may do another one.”