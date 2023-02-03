NORTH HURON – Rennie Alexander, chairperson for the Howson Dam and Pond Citizens Committee, expressed his frustrations with North Huron council when asked for a reaction to the recent budget talks and the recent contract awarded to Roubos Farm Services Ltd. for $1,036,777.60 to remove the Howson Dam.
Alexander believes that the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) dollars the township is accessing for the contract needs to be used appropriately, quoting one part of a multi-layered government funding document that suggests the funds may not be used to remove the dam.
The statement in question is included in the “eligible capital expenditures” and says capital maintenance for the renewal, rehabilitation, and replacement of core infrastructure owned by the recipient. Alexander thinks that this means removing the dam is ineligible.
“Council has said repeatedly that no tax money will go towards removing the Howson Dam,” said Alexander. “But in reality, the million-dollar infrastructure grant that was received to fix roads, sewers, lighting, etc. is being used on the dam.”
“I am shell shocked that North Huron council, which is trying to promote our community and businesses, is at the same time reducing services, because of lack of funds,” said Alexander. “Do they not realize that recreation is the heart of every small community?
“If council deferred removing the Howson Dam and put that money towards the infrastructure, it would be a win-win for council and the community, and there would only be a two per cent increase in taxes, the same as South Huron.”
The Wingham Advance Times reached out to the Township of North Huron for comment on Alexander's claims.
"The Howson Dam and Bridge is identified as an asset within our asset management plan and has been confirmed by reputable engineering firms to be beyond rehabilitation. It is identified as high risk and a serious hazard to the public," wrote North Huron CAO Dwayne Evans in an email on Feb. 1.
"There is no information on the North Huron website that can verify or dispute the claims being made. North Huron staff work directly with the Ministry to determine eligible projects."