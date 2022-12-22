The Prairie Innovation Centre for Sustainable Agriculture at Assiniboine Community College received a $125,000 donation from Redfern Farm Services on Wednesday.
Redfern has always been invested in the success of the centre, from serving on advisory committees, funding projects for Agribusiness students to yesterday’s donation, said Assiniboine director of advancement and external relations Derrick Turner.
“When we were first setting up the Prairie Innovation Centre campaign team, [owner Ray Redfern] was probably one of the first people I reached out to, to see if he would volunteer on it, and he said yes before he even really knew what it was. He said, ‘As long as it has to do with ag, I’m in.’”
Redfern was at the college in November looking for graduates to hire, Turner told the Sun.
“He’s super invested … he really [sees] this not as a donation but … a commitment to the future,” Turner said. “He said when he looks at his staff, a large percentage are Assiniboine graduates.”
The donation is both a celebration of 50 years of Redfern Farm Services, which operates in 11 locations in southwestern Manitoba, and a recognition of the centre’s high-quality graduates, Ray Redfern said in a press release issued by the college Wednesday.
“Assiniboine produces graduates with a passion for ag, with curiosity and the ability to use information and technology.”
Redfern Farm Services’ contribution is an investment in the future of agriculture at the college and in the community, Redfern said. From the company’s very early days, Assiniboine has provided many team members, he added.
“This is still the case today, and we are better for these relationships.”
The Prairie Innovation Centre, which will be located at the college’s North Hill campus, will feature multipurpose spaces, applied research labs and collaborative learning spaces. Turner said by enhancing the college’s agricultural training capacity, the centre will help the agriculture sector and the Manitoban and Canadian economies.
“This donation brings us another step closer to bringing this project to life and serves as another marker to indicate that our local industry partners believe in this project and what it will bring to the agriculture sector in Manitoba.”
Redfern’s donation was a “proud moment” for the college, Turner said.
“It was a pretty nice way to end 2022.”