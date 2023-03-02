Canadian mom entrepreneurs can now apply for $50,000 in grant and services
By Chadd Cawson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
February celebrated women in business. Total Mom Inc., a professional community network (established in 2017) aims to help ambitious women begin and grow their businesses while juggling motherhood. Canadian moms are encouraged to submit their business vision to Canada’s Total Mom Pitch (an award-winning entrepreneurship, business pitch and awards program). Celebrating its fifth year providing support to Canadian women, this award-winning Total Mom pitch has officially launched across the country. It is is accepting applications to its entrepreneurship program and will be accepted online through totalmompitch.ca until March 20.
“Total Mom Inc. exists because it’s simply unrealistic to expect women to have to choose between their career and raising a family,” said Anna Sinclair, founder and chief executive officer (CEO),Total Mom Inc., in a February press release. “We are dedicated to building an organization that supports working women, and we plan to grow our programs and events and Total Mom Pitch is an exciting program that fuels our dedication to women.”
With over 6,000 applicants to date, Total Mom Inc. allows moms across Canada to be recognized in-person at a 250+ gala with industry champions. The five top finalists will be invited to pitch their business idea in front of leading companies, executive judges, media, and influencers at the Canadian Women Entrepreneur Industry Gala on May 30. The judges are some of Canada’s most successful women executives from major brands, as well as influential coaches. Total Mom Inc. has partnered with the newly launched fintech company huumans, to offer participants bookkeeping support.
“Our daily mission is to elevate entrepreneurs and support small business ownership, making it as accessible as possible,” said Paula Festas, chief executive officer (CEO), huumans, in press release in February. “We’ve seen firsthand, the obstacles that women – and especially mothers – face when starting a small business. We are grateful to work alongside Total Mom Inc., which understands the importance of equitable access to entrepreneurship.”
Through a voting process, the top 100 small businesses will go through a business accelerator program and get the opportunity for national visibility and media recognition. Prizes will include non-dilutive funding, business services, with more to be announced. This year, Total Mom Inc. also begins a new two-year partnership with Bell Media to share the success stories and voices of entrepreneurial mothers across Canada.
“As an organization, we admire how Bell is advancing how Canadians connect with each other and the world, while also championing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging,” said Sinclair. “Bell’s desire to support the personal and professional advancement of women entrepreneurs is why we will be working together over the next two years through Canada’s Total Mom Pitch initiative, and a new scholarship program that provides business education for hard-working women raising a family.”