Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
COBALT - Cobalt council has approved its 2023 budget with a 12 per cent municipal tax increase.
When calculated with the education tax, the overall tax increase for a Cobalt ratepayer for 2023 is 10.6 per cent.
On a home with a $100,000 assessment, this would translate as an increase of $18 a month.
Water and water operations, included in the tax calculation, have each been increased eight per cent.
The town is also withdrawing $135,430.05 from its reserves.
At a special meeting of council held April 25, town manager Steven Dalley outlined the capital budget, which is $671,709.27.
Regarding the operational budget Dalley commented, "The municipality is legislated to provide services for the town." These include fire protection, police services, building inspections, road and bridge construction and maintenance, a cemetery, waste collection, as well as drinking water and sanitation, he outlined.
"These are fixed costs."
The town also has outside contracts which include animal control, bylaw enforcement and a social media moderator.
He said adjustments have been "made after an extensive review by the working group in an effort to reduce expenses."
He added that "the budget committee went through this line by line."
He said there will be no increase to council remuneration for 2023. The town will pause funding for outside groups, on the move-forward strategy, on council on-boarding, and pause employing summer students.
The town's contribution to the Paul Penna Public Library is being reduced from $30,000 to $25,000 for the year.
The town is purchasing a new half-ton truck this summer, and the 2023 amount of the financed purchase will be $7,000. The town also intends to purchase a new trackless (sidewalk plow).
Dalley noted that the town has seen a 16 per cent ($16,000) increase in its transit cost.
The town is also contributing toward the closure of the Temiskaming Shores landfill, which the town uses, and the reopening of a new landfill site.
Municipal costs such as information technology and payroll are $632,180. Transportation costs, which include the garage and transit services, are $763,110. The health, social and family services, which include the levies from the District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board, the Timiskaming Health Unit and the physician recruitment plan, are $266,340.
Recreation and culture has a budget of $55,413.
Planning and development, which includes the asset management plan, is $7,000.
Protection to persons and property, which includes the levy for the Ontario Provincial Police, the 911 service, fire dispatch, bylaw enforcement services, building inspections and the animal control, are $554,962.
Environment services - which includes recycling, waste collection, the landfill, and the wetland sewage system - has a cost of $742,158.
This totals $3,021,163 for the operating cost.
With the capital cost of $671,709 the town would be in a deficit position unless it increases taxes and withdraws from its reserves, Dalley explained.
He expressed reluctance to draw heavily from reserves because "it's best for a municipality to try to have approximately two years of spending in those reserves." He said the town is going to have to look at ways to replenish its reserves in the future. In 2022 the town withdrew $176,807 from its reserves.
On the subject of replenishing Cobalt’s reserves, he noted that the town owns property which it could declare surplus and sell.
"When working on this budget, there are items that are fixed costs and are out of our control. Insurance alone went up 13 per cent," he said.
He said the tight financial position of the town is "no fault of any previous council." Costs have been rising across the board.