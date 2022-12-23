The United Nations conference on biodiversity that has taken over part of Montreal’s downtown core for the better part of two weeks wrapped up on Monday with a landmark agreement that saw 190 countries sign on to protect animal and plant life on the planet.
The gavel went down in the early hours of Monday on an agreement which includes 23 targets aimed at halting the biodiversity crisis, including a pledge to protect 30 percent of land and oceans by 2030.
Currently only 17 percent of land and 10 percent of Earth’s oceans are currently considered protected. Advocates have hailed it as a major milestone for conserving complex, fragile ecosystems on which everyone depends.
Canada’s Environment Minister said the agreement is a good start, and many participating countries wanted he agreement to go further -- but that he was happy with the agreement,
“Many of us wanted more things in the text and more ambition, but we got an ambitious package," said Steven Guilbeault. "We have an agreement to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, to work on restoration, to reduce the use of pesticides. This is tremendous progress."
The agreement will be called the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework after the official host cities in China and Canada.
"We have in our hands a package which I think can guide us as we all work together to halt and reverse biodiversity loss and put biodiversity on the path to recovery for the benefit of all people in the world," Chinese Environment Minister Huang Runqiu told delegates before the deal was cemented with a huge round of applause just before dawn on Monday morning. "We can be truly proud."
The event featured a strong Kahnawake contingent, including a Kahnawake Tourism kiosk and a presentation from the Kahnawake Environment Protection Office, as well as a reception at the Longhouse last week for the conference’s Indigenous contingent.
The important role Indigenous Peoples worldwide play in conservation efforts and as stewards of the land was clear, Mohawk Council of Kahnawake lead on Indigenous rights and research Ross Montour said.
“There was a lot of engagement being felt at the conference about the role of Indigenous people in terms of protecting the land,” he said.
Approximately 20,000 delegates attended the conference from the 190 participating countries.