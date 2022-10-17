The South Kent Lightning 13U C hockey team continues their winning ways.
The young team picked up their first win of the season in convincing fashion with a 13-0 win over the Petrolia Oilers. Cam Hall led all goal scorers with four goals while Gavin Lumley scored a hattrick. Ryker Schaafsma, R.J. Kuiper, and Zander Foulis each had two goals.
According to Head Coach Rob Schaafsma, the team has had a good start. He said the team is split between first-year and second-year players. Despite being a physically smaller team, he added the team has good skills and passes the puck well.
“Our first-year players went to OMHA championships last year,” he said. “Combined with our older players, we should have a very competitive team.”
Scoring early and often, the Lightning continued to dominate in their second game of the season.
Cam Hall continued his scoring ways as he found the back of the net five times. The Lightning defeated the Lucan Irish 5-1.
“He had five goals in a single game, so he is a force on our team and will definitely lead our team this season,” said Schaafsma.
Through two games, the Lightning sits atop the standings with a 2-0 record. Goalies Dylan Vaughn and George Glenn have combined to only allowed a single goal against.
“We are solid on the back end with two good goalies,” said Schaafsma.
While the team has found early success, Schaafsma said being a head coach doesn’t mean he should get all the credit.
“I am the head coach, but it’s the whole coaching staff that deserves any credit for this team and some past coaches giving them the skills from the beginning,” he said. “We have a great group, and they have a lot of fun with each other and are coming together as a team quicker than expected.”
Schaafsma said what makes this year’s team so special is team chemistry. He said the team has fun dancing, singing and cheering in the dressing room.
“All of us coaches just had to laugh at the atmosphere,” he said. “Fortunately, it’s started again with this team and is part of the recipe for success.”
The Lightning will hit the road to take on Mt. Brydges and South Huron before returning to home ice on Oct. 26. They will host the South Huron Sabres.