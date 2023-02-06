Southwest New Brunswick may need nearly 600 new housing units to be built by 2026 to accommodate for significant population growth and demographic shifts in the region, according to its service commission.
A housing report by the Southwest New Brunswick Service Commission, which covers all of Charlotte County as well as Harvey and McAdam, says that number could be closer to 1,000 when "the number of households that have historically lived in circumstances that do not meet their needs" are taken into account.
"Overall, rental vacancies remain unhealthy, and residents and landlords are feeling the crunch," the report says.
The survey, completed in early 2022, said the overall vacancy rate across southwest New Brunswick municipalities is at 2.7 per cent, whereas a "healthy" vacancy rate is between three and five per cent.
In St. George, the vacancy rate was as low as 1.4 per cent. Data from the service commission shows the town – now amalgamated with Blacks Harbour and surrounding communities and known as Eastern Charlotte as part of the province's local governance reform efforts – didn't issue any building permits for multi-unit rentals in 2021 or 2022. However, 11 single-family homes were built in that time span.
In Blacks Harbour, permits were issued for two rental units and no single-family homes.
Eastern Charlotte mayor John Craig said his council, elected in late 2022, has made housing its top priority, and the municipality is now working with a project manager to get some developments off the ground.
“Council is willing to do anything it can to encourage more housing in the area,” he said, adding there will soon be a request for proposals for development on vacant land, and the council is also looking into the cost to install water and sewage infrastructure to entice developers.
It’s the type of approach Saint Andrews began taking in 2022, and currently, there are three housing developments underway set to bring 77 additional housing units to the town of approximately 1,500 people.
Saint Andrews set aside $900,000 in its 2022 operating budget to support various developments around town, and has so far spent approximately $700,000 on those three projects.
The town provided $500,000 in funding to Tressa Bevington’s Compass Housing Inc. project, which will build 42 affordable apartments by 2024. Additionally, Charlie Bourgeois’s Van Horne Garden Homes project, with 25 market-rate townhouse units, received $90,000 in funding to develop in-ground infrastructure on the property. Rodney Lagace’s 10-unit garden home project also received $120,000 for road development and infrastructure.
Saint Andrews didn't add any rental units to the market in 2021, but nine were built in 2022. As of 2022, the vacancy rate was around three per cent.
While the seaside town is seeing more development than in years past, Saint Andrews mayor Brad Henderson acknowledges it’s a far cry from a bona fide development boom.
The town put out a request for proposals to develop town-owned land on Champlain Avenue, and received just one proposal, he said.
“We were offering free land, and there was only one proposal submitted,” he said. “They’ve got opportunities everywhere, but they’re not exactly running to southwest New Brunswick."
Of course, a multi-unit project doesn’t pop up overnight.
“It does take a few years to make these projects a reality.”
Alexander Gopen, a planner with the Southwest New Brunswick Service Commission, said even with the big projects coming to fruition in Saint Andrews, the town is on track to only fulfill about 50 per cent of its rental needs.
“The more directly municipalities can be involved, the more likely we’ll go to those targets,” he said. “If we just wait for the private sector to do it, it won’t happen.”
But it’s not just a matter of rubber-stamping development proposals, either.
The mayor said there’s a balancing act at play between being “development friendly” and respecting the community’s heritage.
Over the summer, a proposal for a 36-unit, four-storey, mixed-use commercial and residential building proposed for Water Street in the town’s historic business district was strongly opposed by residents.
Henderson said the project would have required numerous variances to the town’s bylaws, and ultimately wasn’t a fit for Saint Andrews. The project was recently withdrawn.
“It comes down to balancing community needs,” Henderson said.
Plus, there’s debate over how much cash municipalities should invest in private development.
“Developers need a return on investment, but at what point are they taking advantage of the fact that this is a housing crisis?” he said.
Greg Hooper, a local developer and business owner, said the cost of building material and labour is enough to throw cold water on development plans, not to mention the rising interest rates.
“It’s been a struggle,” he said, “we’re not finding enough workers, contractors are all busy.”
Hooper said he’d been planning a 52-unit apartment building on King Street, but it’s been put on the back burner as construction prices climb.
Plus, with concerns of a potential economic slowdown in 2023, there’s a possibility that nobody would be able to afford the rent in a new building.
“Who’s going to be able to afford $1,400, $1,500 in rent?” he said.
St. Stephen led the region in development between 2021 and 2022 with two apartment buildings adding a total of 41 rental units to the market along with nine single-unit homes.
Hooper praised St. Stephen and Blacks Harbour as being open to working with developers.
“They recognize the problem we’re having,” he said.