Council took a moment to recognize the heroics of four men who helped avert a community disaster early in December.
“It is much appreciated and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts,” said Mayor Suzan Hewat at the meeting’s opening.
On December 5, local electrician Steve Jaksitz was walking up Front Street when he saw a man breaking the door of the Home Hardware with an axe, and setting a jerry can of gasoline on fire. He confronted the man and struggled with him, knocking the axe away. Three other men – Kaslo Hotel owner Jason Remple, employee Ivo Gmur and contractor Shawn Handley then arrived with fire extinguishers and put out the fire that had started in the building.
“The efforts of Steve Jaksitz and the other men who joined him avoided what could have been a disaster for our community,” said Hewat.
The suspect fled on foot and was later arrested by police. He has been remanded to a treatment centre while he awaits trial.
A Ave complete
Village staff are calling a wrap on the A Avenue watermain project, and say they are already seeing the benefits of replacing the nearly 100-year-old water pipe.
“Overnight water flow rates from the water treatment plant are down approximately 20% since the old A Avenue watermain was taken out of service,” Chief Administrative Officer Ian Dunlop told council.
Council heard that the A Avenue watermain project came in about 7.7% over budget, which he said was reasonable, “as one would expect a 10 to 15% contingency going into a major construction project.”
“Brenton Industries and their subcontractor Blackbird Construction did an excellent job under challenging conditions,” Dunlop noted in his report. “…The additional costs are certainly justified given the unexpected conditions encountered and the prompt engineering advice and review [the contractor] provided.”
Work delays this fall meant that the last bit of paving still has to be done in the spring. Then planning will begin on replacing other aging parts of the water system.
Seeing the light
Council was updated on plans to replace the Village’s old sodium-light streetlamps with energy-efficient, reduced-light-pollution LEDs, a project that started in 2015.
The project has been moving along in fits and starts, as the bulbs are expensive to replace, and the streetlights come under an unusual arrangement of jurisdictions.
“Streetlights on electrical power poles are owned by the Village, but FortisBC owns the poles, controls what goes on them and who is able to work around them,” notes a staff report. The report says FortisBC informed staff that the lights were the Village’s, “but we would have to go through them to have them replaced.”
That turned out to be an expensive proposition, and the Village decided to work incrementally, changing a few bulbs at a time or as they burn out. The report says since 2015, 60% of all streetlights in the village have been converted to LED. Of the 163 streetlights it owns, just 66 sodium lights are left to be converted to LED.
The Village hopes to have those done in the next two years. When complete, the turnover will save the Village about 60% on its power bill for street lighting, a savings of about $13,000 annually.
Fire Inspections to resume
After a pandemic-caused hiatus, the Village is going to get back to doing proper fire inspections of local businesses and new developments, thanks to a deal with the Regional District of Central Kootenay.
The Village and Regional District already work together to provide fire services to the community and region, sharing costs for equipment and staff. But until 2019, the Village had contracted out its fire inspection services, with an independent contractor travelling to town periodically.
“We weren’t really satisfied with how fire inspections were previously done,” said CAO Ian Dunlop. “There was no follow-up. If there were any deficiencies, safety concerns, there was nothing done about that.”
The new contract will see RDCK staff be responsible for the inspections, along with Kaslo’s fire chief, whose salary is covered by the Regional District. The fire chief will be able to follow up on any issues raised by the inspection to ensure compliance.
The contract is capped at $5,000 annually, though staff estimate the true cost will be around $3,500 – about half the cost paid out for inspections in 2020, the last time the private contractor did an inspection tour.
Winter in the Forest returns
Speaking of pandemic-interrupted events, the Winter in the Forest Festival is returning this February. The two-decade old event raises funds for the Kaslo Housing Society and promotes other organizations. Council approved the festival using the Kaslo Aerodrome lands to hold the event. (Councillor Bird, who sits on the Housing Society board, declared a conflict and did not take part in the discussion). The Village has supported the event by providing a loader to push snow around for about 40 hours to prepare the site, and the society asked for the same consideration this year.
Cold water poured on Polar Plunge
Another winter event didn’t get the same support, however. The Langham and the Kaslo Library asked the Village to waive its normal fees for using Kaslo Bay Park for the traditional New Year’s dip. This year’s Polar Plunge was a fundraiser for the new library, and could face event charges of up to $400, depending on the size of the turnout.
Staff noted that in 2022 two organizations – Kaslo Pride and May Days – had their user fees waived.
However, this new council balked at making an ad-hoc decision to support waiving fees for the event without having an overall policy regarding when and how it should do so.
“My concern is consistency and having a policy so when we make decisions about grants-in-aid to cover fees that are normally charged – that we are not doing it by a case-by-case basis, which is what I gather we are facing now,” said Councillor Bird. “… I would prefer to have a policy moving forward. We have to start somewhere.”
Her comments were supported by Councillor Brown and Mayor Hewat.
“I feel it would be greatly beneficial to have an understood set of policies around this, just for fairness and uniformity for all of the non-profits and groups who are going to be putting on fundraisers,” said Brown.
Staff said they had been considering working on a grant-in-aid policy to give council guidance on when and how to waive fees to support community events.
Council passed a motion to deny waiving the fees for the Plunge.
‘Critical’ planning grant application okayed
Village staff have had a busy year with infrastructure projects, but the job never ends. There are several important projects on the books, but it takes staff time, energy, and money to prepare projects, find financing, and manage them through to completion.
That’s why a brand-new fund was important to apply for, staff told council.
“To get all these projects moving forward, that are strategic priorities for council and the OCP, we really need to have that official capacity to manage, and plan, and get these projects going. That would be best,” said CAO Dunlop.
The Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP) is offering up to $100,000 for planning and management of projects “that promote economic capacity building, economic diversification, resilience, clean economy opportunities, and infrastructure development.”
Among the projects the Village wants to move forward on are renovations to the Kemball Building, master development plans for the waterfront and Kaslo South, waterfront wharf removal, service roads to the aerodrome and roads and utilities for Kaslo South.
“These are all critical to Kaslo’s economic development,” said Dunlop.
Using the grant to hire a project developer would allow the Village to get these projects closer to being ‘shovel ready’ so they can apply for further grants to pay for the actual work to be done.
The Village could potentially have to cover 20% of the project cost or salary of a consultant.
Council gave staff the go-ahead to apply. The deadline was January 4.