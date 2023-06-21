Thunder Bay, Ont. — When you mix the business sense of Maelyn Hurley, owner of Goods and Co.; the innovation of Jodi and Kevin Belluz, owners of Belluz Farm and Superior Season Farm Store, together with Chef Allan Rebelo, co-owner of Bight, El Tres and Poco Mas, you know that something good is being cooked up.
The Belluz Farm’s first Farm Hall Dinner will take place on Saturday, hosted at Goods & Co. Market. The event, which will help raise funds for the Belluz Farm gleaning food sustainability program, will feature the cuisine of Rebello and other chefs. The five-course meal will be made entirely from seasonal and local ingredients from Belluz Farms, Superior Seasons, Growing Season, CharKuu102, Pasta Shoppe, Pinetree Catering, Uncommon Baked Goods and Superior Bakes.
Jodi Belluz says they hosted farm-to-table dinners at their farm in the past.
“But since the pandemic, we ended up rejigging all of our infrastructure here,” Belluz said. “We can’t really host dinners and things like that here, so we were chatting with (Hurley) about that and about some of the community initiatives and that included gleaning. She said, ‘Hey, let’s bring the farm to the downtown core.’”
The Belluz farm may not be set up for dinner gatherings but they are set up for pick-your-own crops for the general public, which makes them a perfect host for gleaners. Gleaning involves collecting the leftover crops from farm fields after they have been commercially harvested.
“We thought what’s really important to us is that we’re using this dinner as a way to celebrate and enjoy local food, but also connect people to our local food system and some of the really important connections that need to be made there in order to have a sustainable local food system,” Jodi Belluz said.
Belluz’s gleaning program, which was always done in partnership with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and dependent on whatever funding was available, has been on hiatus because of the pandemic. The farm has solidified their partnership with the health unit for this year, which will identify people through their Healthy Families Healthy Kids program to take part in the gleaning sessions. Funds raised from the dinner will support bus transportation for the gleaners to the farm.
Hurley said part of her mandate for Goods and Co. Market is the connection with food sustainability and environmental impact.
“I’ve been dreaming up this idea of lining the market halls with harvest tables and bringing people in and having them dining in the whole space,” she said. “I knew that I wanted to include local food and have a collaborative chef dinner.”
Hurley said giving better access to healthy food for those that have limited or no access “really aligned” with her business model and the things she is trying to do for the community.
Rebelo has experience organizing such dinner events and has taken the lead on the project.
“The menu is based on what was available,” he said. “I collaborated with the Pasta Shop on the pasta course because they wanted to produce the pasta, but they didn’t necessarily want to be the chef. They said they’re not chef trained, but they’ll make a killer pasta.”
He called Raymond Cytowicz of CharKuu102 and asked what kind of pork he had. “I figured what better way to highlight a kickoff to summer and showcase a bunch of pork and doing a play on southern barbecue.”
Tickets are still available by going online at belluzfarms.on.ca.
The dinner menu includes barbecued spare ribs, smoked meatloaf, fried head cheese, maple baked beans, bok choy, red-eye gravy, and chimichurri. The meal will include a farm spin on the traditional mac and cheese, a summer salad, and many strawberry-infused items. Entertainment will be provided by Greenbank’s Mixtape.