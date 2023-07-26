It’s just about been a year since The Gym moved into the building that was once the United Church, and it has proven to be an excellent fit. They continue to have a great membership, with new potential members inquiring about joining. After a short period where some of the board members for the Swan Hills Fitness & Lifestyle Association (SHFLA), the non-profit organization behind The Gym, were having to join the organization’s proceedings remotely, the board is back to being a local working board and working well together.
There have been a few recent changes to the building. The cross on the front of the building has been respectfully removed and passed on to a family with a history in its construction. The frontage of the building has also now been rebuilt due to an issue with ongoing leaks from that part of the structure. The SHFLA also plans to repaint and stain the exterior of the building, although funding for these projects remains challenging.
The Gym’s youth program continues to be a success and a point of pride for the SHFLA in involving youth 14 and older. Youth from 14 to 16 years old can use the facilities in The Gym if sponsored and supervised by a current gym member. Youth can then get their own memberships at 16 years old. The P.A.W.S program also brings in youth a couple of times a week to support their physical and mental well-being through physical activity.
The SHFLA has plans for upcoming fundraising activities, including applying to run a charitable gaming casino event. The organization is currently working with the Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis Commission to sort out an odd issue with its charitable gaming license; where fundraising activities such as 50/50 draws had been previously listed on the SHFLA’s gaming license, they are no longer listed. The reason for this change is unclear. The SHFLA is working to get to the bottom of this issue and resolve it so they can legally engage in fundraising activities.
While the SHFLA has been looking into grant funding opportunities, they have encountered an obstacle. Because the organization does not own the building The Gym resides in, they are ineligible for grant funding to make repairs to the building.
Memberships at The Gym remain very affordable at $50/month for general memberships and $30/month for youth and seniors. As a new option, people can also purchase a drop-in card for $5 and then load it with as many drop-in workouts as they would like at $10/workout. The drop-in cards can be reloaded and do not expire.
Members of the Swan Hills community who would like to show their support for The Gym can do so by purchasing memberships or drop-in cards. They can also watch for SHFLA fundraising activities in the fall and support these upcoming endeavours.