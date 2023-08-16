Mushkegowuk Council has released a tentative list of polling stations for the 2023 election.
The general election for grand chief and deputy grand chief (north) will be held on Aug. 25, and members can vote at any of the 11 locations between 9 am and 9 pm.
Mail-in and email voting must be completed by Aug. 25 as well.
There are a few things for voters to keep in mind, said Sherry Davey, Mushkegowuk electoral officer.
The locations have been confirmed with the communities, but Davey said there may still be changes.
“They have to be 18 years of age or older, and they have to be a member of one of the seven Mushkegowuk communities,” said Davey. “You can vote at any of the 11 polling locations.”
The locations where members can vote are:
The candidates for grand chief are Leo Walter Friday, Ernest Beck and Alison Linklater.
This is the first time two deputy grand chief positions are also being elected.
The deputy grand chief north will represent Fort Albany First Nation, Kashechewan First Nation, Moose Cree First Nation and Attawapiskat First Nation. The deputy grand chief south is for Chapleau Cree First Nation, Taykwa Tagamou Nation and Missinabe Cree First Nation in the south.
The nominees for deputy grand chief north are Rebecca Friday, Charlotte Nakoochee, Sylvina Rickard and Amos Wesley.
Natasha Martin has been acclaimed as deputy grand chief south.
Anyone with questions about the election can reach out to election2023@mushkegowuk.ca