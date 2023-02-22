O’Connor Township, Ont. — With the help of almost $90,000 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation Community Building Fund, O’Connor Township had their opening for their renovated skating rink on Sunday.
Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland of the Conservatives was on hand to open the facility along with O’Connor Township Mayor Jim Vezina.
“Investments in our communities such as this one, in O’Connor Township, provide enhanced recreational opportunities for rural families to participate in healthy outdoor activities,” said Holland, in a news release.
The $88,200 grant went towards renovation upgrades including resurfacing the rink with concrete to provide a more even surface for recreational play, easier flooding and to prevent early thaw, as well as installation of a well with a pump to provide a water supply for flooding the rink.
Additional upgrades include new heating, lighting and storage area in the rink shack.
The new surface can also be used for activities such as basketball, tennis, rollerblading and skateboarding in the summer with completion of all the renovations to be done by early May.
“Physical activity is so important for bodies and minds of all ages,” Vezina said in a news release. “The new rink surface will give family and friends a level playing surface for recreation and exercise that they can enjoy year-round for years to come.”