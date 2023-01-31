THUNDER BAY, ONT. — The Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre is receiving applications for its annual Youth Effects program. The 15-week program aims at connecting 10 people, aged 18-29, to train with a matching employer in a local business.
Carole Long, a business development advisor with the Innovation Centre, says this is not like a typical intern program.
Applications from businesses are examined by the Innovation Centre’s review committee, which will choose 10 of them to have the best outcome for the North.
“We post the jobs on the Indeed job-search site, and then we push the jobs through our social media and websites as well. It’s like the businesses hire the youth themselves,” Long explained. “The youth apply to them and we review the individuals to make sure they are fitted as well. The (employers) can’t be a relative of the youth.”
Businesses that participated in past Youth Effect cohorts can apply to this year’s program.
“We provide one-on-one real-life job skills to the youth with innovative training and mentorship,” Long said.
“We do a leadership retreat and we also give them professional business development courses or workshops within that 15 weeks as well.”
Considering the busy itinerary of the program in the 15-week span, Long says it’s all achievable through scheduling and reaching milestones that are set out for the participants.
“The participating businesses have a set project that they want the youth to work on and they give them milestones,” Long said, adding the centre will meet with the young participants and businesses to develop and refine a workable schedule.
Long said the Youth Effects program, which is now in its seventh year, is one of the centre’s more successful business programs. Almost 90 per cent of the youth participants stay on with their company after the program ends.
“They can let that youth go, but a lot of businesses find the value in having them around after getting to know them,” she said.
Youth participants are paid $18 per hour plus a wage top-up of up to $2 per hour upon successful completion of the program. Businesses contribute $1,000 plus HST and mandatory employment-related costs as part of the program.