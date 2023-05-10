ENGLEHART - The Town of Englehart has joined a growing number of municipalities that are calling on the provincial government to allow a municipality to keep the excess income generated from a tax sale.
At Englehart's regular council meeting April 26, town chief administrative officer Malorie Robinson explained that at this time the municipality only keeps a sum equivalent to the taxes that were owed on the property, plus its fees, but the town is not reimbursed for the time its staff spends on the matter.
Any amount received through the sale, beyond the municipal tax amount owing and the direct fees encountered in handling the matter, is turned over to the province. Steps the municipal staff must take in preparing a tax sale include advertising the property, listing the property in the Ontario gazette, court information, and notifications to any interested parties. After the sale, the municipality must submit the surplus money to the provincial government.
"With tax sales, the Town can add on the expenses used for the tax sale but employees’ time does not get reimbursed," Robinson later stated in an email.
Robinson told council that at this time "there is (provincial) legislation that the municipality cannot keep the surplus."
Mayor Jerry Mikovitch summarized, "We just have to cover our taxes and that's all we get."
Prior to 2017, the municipalities had been allowed to retain surplus proceeds from tax sales.
Municipalities are calling on the province to allow the municipalities to keep the extra income because of the burden on staff and monetary costs encountered during the process.