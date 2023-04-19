Water levels are reaching flood levels in the Saint John River at Hartland but don't pose a significant danger.
However, some areas in and around Fredericton see minor flooding over riverside trails and roads.
Hartland Fire Chief Mike Walton says the St. John River would need to rise another 18 inches to overflow onto low-lying roads near the town.
He said Route 105 at the lower end of Hartland, consistently the most common area to feel the spring-flooding impact, remains clear of water as the river rises.
"It hasn't crested yet," Walton said, "but the situation looks okay right now."
The fire chief said this year's freshet went easy along the Saint John River, noting the ice disappeared quietly, without threats of ice jams or quickly rising waters.
New Brunswick's Flood Watch officials reported on April 19 that Hartland, Fredericton and Gagetown reached flood stage, with Jemseg and Maugerville expected to reach flood stage by Thursday, April 20.
In an April 19 advisory, the Department of Justice and Public Safety said some flood waters are beginning to impact roads.
"Drivers are urged to be vigilant," the department release stated.
The release urged drivers to follow road closure notices and not move or drive around barricades. They should avoid any roads covered by water, as it represents a serious safety risk. Water may be deeper than it appears and may conceal sinkholes or other damage and debris.
Flood Watch officials reminded drivers to obey speed limits and to watch for wildlife on roads as they seek higher ground while water covers their natural territories. They urged the public to report the presence of wildlife on the road to local authorities.
The public can call 511 for road closures and conditions or check online. NB 511 also has a new mobile application that allows users to set specific roads to receive alerts, such as road closures.
Residents can report any issues related to increased water levels or flooding anytime by calling 1-800-561-4034. In case of an emergency, call 911.