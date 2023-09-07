Ontario experienced more deadly fires than in the past 20 years in 2022, claiming the lives of 133 people. As part of a new province-wide initiative, the Ontario Fire Marshal is promoting Ontario’s first “Test Your Smoke Alarm Day” on Thursday, September 28, to increase public safety awareness.
East Zorra-Tavistock has decided to join the Fire Marshal’s program, and Fire Chief Scott Alexander is urging residents to conduct regular maintenance on their existing life safety devices, which are engineered to notify occupants of a fire or carbon monoxide hazards. Alexander is also calling attention to a need for increased safety knowledge and home escape planning in people’s residences. “Checking your smoke and carbon monoxide alarm takes only minutes, but this simple action can have a lasting impact. Residents need to ensure that these essential devices are functional at all times and remember to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for keeping their alarms working reliably.”
Smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms are the first line of defense in every home by notifying those inside of a hazardous situation. While recent changes to Building and Fire Codes have enhanced the built-in detection fire and smoke technology in newer homes, existing residences must still provide a robust detection capability to remain in compliance with the Ontario Fire Code.
According to EZT Fire Prevention Officer Geoff Hayman, the responsibility to provide safe rental properties falls to the landlord or owner. “They are always responsible for the maintenance of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in rental properties.” The Ontario Fire Code states that unless otherwise specified, the owner is responsible for carrying out the provisions of the code. “These references apply for smoke and CO in rental units. In my experience, the best solution for a landlord is to possess valid documentation that indicates working alarms were tested annually and after every change of tenant. The tenant has the responsibility of notifying the landlord if there is a non-functioning smoke and carbon monoxide alarm in their unit,” added Hayman.
“Regular monthly cleaning of your alarm will help remove dust and accumulations that hinder the operation of the alarm and that sometimes create conditions that lead to false alarms. Vacuum your alarm regularly using a soft bristle attachment on the outer surfaces to remove materials such as dust, insects, and spider webs. Pressurized air can also provide an effective method of cleaning the sensors,” added Alexander.
Smoke and CO alarm manufacturers provide installation, operational, and maintenance instructions with each alarm, with replacement alarms sold in stores and online. For more information, contact the East Zorra-Tavistock Township Fire Department at 519-462-2697, ext.7829.