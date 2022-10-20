CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — When hosting a private dinner event, most restaurants end up with a lot of waste, but one group of chefs in Charlottetown decided to create a menu that gives back more than it throws away.
A 10-course, zero-waste dinner at Founders Food Hall and Market in Charlottetown on Oct. 18 was the brainchild of several head chefs from across Canada.
The goal of the dinner was for every chef to create a dish where nothing was left to scrap, said Nick Chindamo, a cook at the Inn at Bay Fortune and co-host of the event.
“My main philosophy in cooking is to never waste anything,” Chindamo said during an interview with SaltWire Network at the event.
“Whether it’s by myself or with others, the meals are always one hundred per cent zero waste,” he said while standing in front of his team, who were busy preparing the meal.
A zero-waste meal consists of using as much of the material readily available to make a meal and making use of parts the cook would normally discard.
Chindamo has participated in several events and competitions around the country focused on preparing meals in an eco-friendly manner.
One of Chindamo’s dishes, which he aptly named ‘compost tea’, consists of a fatty, yet hearty broth made completely using the scraps left behind by the other chef’s dishes.
“There are interesting ways to use waste that people don’t really know,” he said. “It kind of turns into a teaching moment for us who do this as a profession to people who just eat at home, who are looking for something to do with their onion scraps or the skin off their fish.”
Jesse MacDonald, head chef at the Wheelhouse In Georgetown restaurant and co-host for the Founders Hall dinner, had been talking with Chindamo for years about hosting the event.
The two shared the passion for zero-waste cooking, and it’s a concept they hope eventually reaches the masses, MacDonald told SaltWire Network during an interview at the event as diners consumed his efforts.
“We’ve already come super far in Canada, but I think we can all agree this isn’t the end and we’re going to continue to push,” MacDonald said.
When planning the dinner, it was important to make sure it was apparent how many ingredients are commonly found in most people’s fridges and discarded.
“When it comes to building a zero-waste menu, you want to remember, as a chef you are the gatekeeper in a lot of ways to the food resources here, you have an understanding,” he said.
Samantha Medeiros, sous-chef at La Palma restaurant in Toronto, flew in the morning of the event to participate in the dinner.
“It was a little more last minute than I am used to, and it was a lot of fun to just see what ingredients are available and using your skill and talent to put it all together,” Medeiros told SaltWire Network during an interview at the event.
Medeiros has been cooking for over 10 years and met Chindamo last summer during the P.E.I. Shellfish Festival.
She has participated in many cooking events and competitions as well, but the zero-waste concept is something she hasn’t explored as much before the event.
“To see (Chindamo) create a dish completely out of all the waste we provided for him is definitely something that is not an everyday thing you see. It’s inspiring,” said Medeiros.
Medeiros said she feels zero-waste cooking does not have to seem difficult, as it’s just about using what you have and what’s near to you.
“Sometimes it’s as simple as going into your fridge and using up leftovers and finishing a better purpose for them instead of the trash,” she said. “There are definitely a few methods and techniques I’ll probably use going forward.”