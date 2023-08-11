NORTH PERTH – With another school year just around the corner, the Avon Maitland District School Board (AMDSB) is seeking homestay host families to provide housing for international secondary students during the upcoming 2023-24 year.
“The role of a homestay family is to provide a welcoming home and family atmosphere for students who are far from home for an extended period of time,” explained the AMDSB website.
“Our homestay is unique because unlike many programs, we run our own homestay program. We use the profiles provided to match our international students with our local families. This allows students to be immersed in our communities where they enjoy a customized local cultural experience.”
Students can either stay short-term (3-4 months) or for the full school year. The program’s coordinators work to “match our international students with the right host family so anyone can apply.” There are also many other benefits to hosting, which include meeting other people in the community who are also hosting and learning about another culture and country. Compensation is provided for food and accommodation for host students.
Further, host families are supported by homestay coordinators, who also live in the community, whose role it is to guide students in their academic studies, introduce them to local students and encourage them to participate in extracurricular activities. They help students adjust to life in another country and ensure homestay parents are informed of their progress on a regular basis.
AMDSB welcomes a wide variety of homes to join the network of host families. There is no ‘ideal’ family for the homestay program.
If you are interested in becoming a host family, visit their Homestay Services page through the AMDSB website or contact Shaun Morton, executive assistant for AMDSB’s International Education program at shaun.morton@ed.amdsb.ca or call 1-519-527-0111 ext. 130.