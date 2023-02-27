The winter sitting of Nunavut’s legislative assembly is set to begin Wednesday, with six bills and a budget address on MLAs’ agenda.
The sitting is scheduled for Feb. 22 to March 16. On Thursday afternoon, the second day of the sitting, Finance Minister Lorne Kusugak will deliver the territorial government’s budget, according to a government media advisory.
Kusugak was not available for an interview about what will be in the budget.
There will be two government bills, which are pieces of legislation that are part of the government’s agenda, and four financial bills introduced, house leader David Joanasie wrote in an email to Nunatsiaq News.
He said the bills have to remain confidential until they reach first reading, the stage where they are first publicly presented to MLAs.
There are three other bills that are still under review from previous sittings. They are:
After the winter session, the legislature will break until late May. The spring sitting is scheduled for May 24 to June 6.