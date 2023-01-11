The Alberta Teacher’s Association is holding a province-wide public engagement process as part of the Stand for Education campaign. Four large in-person roundtable discussions are taking place across the province and one is being held in Medicine Hat on Jan. 26.
“We want to engage the public on what they want to see education for their children to look like,” said Heather McCaig, local ATA district representative.
They want input from a diverse range of people, from teachers and school leaders to the Indigenous community and business community members. An open invite has gone out to Medicine Hat city council along with all city employees.
Anyone who is community minded is welcome to attend.
“We want anyone and everyone who has an interest in the future of education to come out and give us their opinion,” stated McCaig.
No public speaking is required and those who want to join will be divided into groups of eight, and a facilitator will walk each group through the process. All information collected is anonymous and will be put into a broader report to be given to education stakeholders, including governments, to let them know what Albertans want for the future of education.
“It is an open process for anyone to register,” explained McCaig. “We can accommodate about 150 people. We have started filling up, but we are definitely looking for lots of input. This is a non-political event. We only want you to care about education.”
The organizers need people to register so they know how many facilitators will be needed. There will be refreshments served before the event.
The event is for anyone in driving distance of the city and will take place at the Medicine Hat Lodge from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.
Contact Heather McCaig at 403-528-0562 for more information.