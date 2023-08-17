There has been a fair amount of chatter and speculation around Tavistock as to the future of Camp Alliwannado, held now for 10 consecutive years at Queen’s Park.
Owner Annie Rowland presented to members of the EZT’s Recreation Advisory Committee last week to explain what the operation is all about and how it services a community with no licensed daycare facilities. Discussion around the table indicated that, at least at the committee level, there is a desire to keep the camp at Queen’s Park, something she said left her feeling good afterwards. “To me, it felt like a very positive meeting, and I was happy with how the presentation went and having the opportunity to tell a little bit about who we are and what we do. There was a good response from the chair (Scott Rudy), and we are very happy with how it went.” During the meeting, Rudy said, “The camp is a great asset to a number of community members, but some changes need to be made to accommodate other park users along with future spray pad users. I have no interest in pushing it out.” In many cases, Camp Alliwannado provides a childcare option that is less expensive than many daycares. The cost to parents is $5 per day per child, with a ratio of one staff member to every six children. It also provides summer employment and mentoring to many area young people.
Despite an overall positive tone in committee member feedback, the members do not have any decision-making power, nor was any sort of motion made in support of the camp. Rowland said the next step in the process comes next month at a meeting with township staff. “That is where we will discuss what 2024 looks like. We don’t have any other direction other than to come to that meeting.” Rowland said she isn’t sure how to prepare for that sit-down, but she is optimistic. “I think now that we have some positive feedback from (the committee), that will help us to come to an agreement.”
The Recreation Advisory Committee is made up of three elected members of council and several community members. Their role is to bring forward new ideas for parks and recreation in the township and deliver those to staff, who will assess whether or not an idea is feasible based on a number of factors.
Rowland explained that her supporters have been interested to see how the meeting went and what lies ahead. “People have been curious and optimistic, especially a lot of local parents. They are looking for an indication from me if I think camp will be at this site next summer. If they have any thoughts, I encourage them to speak up, ask questions, and be engaged.” During her presentation, Rowland brought up the idea of looking at camps in Hickson and Innerkip, although she added Innerkip makes more sense from a geographic perspective. “We are very open to discussing that and seeing if there is something there. We are happy to offer a trial camp in Innerkip if that is something the township thinks is needed. I don’t think there is any other option there right now.” The town’s pavilion would provide an ideal location for a second Camp Alliwannado in EZT.
Rowland said she hasn’t yet talked to Mayor Phil Schaefer but has extended an invitation to him and other members of council to join the camp in celebrating 10 years at a party Thursday (today) at Queen’s Park from 5 to 7:30 p.m. “He has indicated he will be attending, so hopefully, I can chat with him a bit there.” The get-together will include food trucks, face painting, and more.
The Gazette reached out to the mayor, who said he has heard arguments on both sides of the fence. “Parents of children that attend the camp understandably have contacted me and advised they are hopeful the camp can continue. On the other hand, I have heard from residents who are not happy that their enjoyment of the park is disrupted each summer.” Schaefer agreed that Alliwannado does provide a valuable service to the residents, but what happens next is out of his hands. “Having said that, what our staff will have to work out in their negotiations is how it can exist in harmony with our other residents who are seeking to use the park, especially with the spray pad coming onto the scene.”
Some of the complaints surrounding the camp came during the pandemic when Southwest Public Health mandated that no one other than camp staff and attendees were allowed to use the public washrooms, something that was never communicated to the public. Councilor Steven Van Wyk mentioned that some members of the public feel the entire park is off-limits for the hours Alliwannado is operating, which is not the case. Again, something the township has not placed on its social media channels or website. Rowland said it has always been the case that campers are not permitted to use the park playgrounds. “The kids eat their lunch or have snacks and play games at their stations with their counsellors.”
Township staff will be meeting with Rowland on September 19 to discuss what space can be used and at what cost. “It is basically a facility booking/rental discussion. As a rule, council does not get involved in the rental agreement process, unless there is a policy change required,” added Schaefer.