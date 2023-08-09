GUYSBOROUGH – Have you noticed a change in your Facebook newsfeed? The actual news, in the form of story links from Canadian news agencies, is no longer there. This is all due to what might be called a spat among Facebook’s parent company Meta, as well as the Internet search engine giant Google – and the federal government.
In June of this year, the federal government passed the Online News Act, Bill C-18, which according to a description of the act on the Canadian Department of Justice’s website, seeks to, “regulate digital platforms that act as intermediaries in Canada’s news media ecosystem in order to enhance fairness in the Canadian digital news market … [and] secure fair compensation, when their news content is made available by dominant digital news intermediaries and generates economic gain.”
In creating this legislation, Canada is following in the footsteps of Australia, which brought forth similar legislation in 2021. In that instance, Meta temporarily blocked users in that country from seeing news content and posting links.
In response to the legislation, Kent Walker, president of Global Affairs, Google & Alphabet posted an article on the Google blog site on June 29 stating, “Bill C-18 has become law and remains unworkable. The government has not given us reason to believe that the regulatory process will be able to resolve structural issues with the legislation. As a result, we have informed the government that we have made the difficult decision that, when the law takes effect, we will be removing links to Canadian news from our Search, News, and Discover products and will no longer be able to operate Google News Showcase in Canada.
Walker’s post concluded, “We plan to participate in the regulatory process and will continue to be transparent with Canadians and publishers as we move forward. We hope that the government will be able to outline a viable path forward. Otherwise, we remain concerned that Bill C-18 will make it harder for Canadians to find news online, make it harder for journalists to reach their audiences, and reduce valuable free web traffic to Canadian publishers.”
The Meta newsroom posted the following information update on Aug. 1, “In order to comply with the Online News Act, we have begun the process of ending news availability in Canada. These changes start today, and will be implemented for all people accessing Facebook and Instagram in Canada over the course of the next few weeks… News links and content posted by news publishers and broadcasters in Canada will no longer be viewable by people in Canada.”
According to the Meta newsroom article, news content posted to their platforms from outside of Canada will also “not be viewable by people in Canada.”
What does this mean for news consumers in rural Nova Scotia and the Guysborough Journal?
Helen Murphy, editor of The Journal had the following thoughts on the current upheaval in the Canadian media landscape.
"Most of our website visitors come to us directly, by typing in our address or using a bookmark, etc., but we have many people coming to us each month through Meta and Google. Some people who find us this way will end up subscribing, which helps keep the paper going. But, one of the things we're particularly concerned about now, with Facebook starting to shut down Canadians' access to news outlet postings in Canada, is our use of that platform for notices and alerts that aren't even part of our news coverage. For example, we often amplify weather alerts, cancellations and other event notices, RCMP releases and government updates, which often have a large reach in our area."
Speaking to the free use of media content by these online superpowers and the impact they’ve had on the news industry, Murphy said, "The major shift in advertising revenue from news outlets to social media platforms played a big role in the demise of newspapers across North America and around the world. Sharing news stories is a big part of online traffic that makes their advertising model work so well. In that regard, it makes sense for some of that revenue to be shared with the news outlets producing the content. The bigger issue for society is the danger to democracy caused by the demise of news outlets. Quality journalism is an important pillar of a healthy democracy."
In an article posted to the News Media Canada website on Aug. 3, organization President and CEO Paul Deegan said this move to ban Canadian news from Facebook will devalue the platform and see agencies pull advertising.
Asked if she shared that opinion, Murphy replied, "I think users will really miss seeing local, regional and national news through their online platforms. It is a risky move for Meta. We're in early days, as they start to shut down access to news stories in Canada, so it's hard to say right now how much the impact to users will hurt their brands here."
Exactly how Bill C-18 will impact media outlets, assuming the federal government can negotiate deals with Meta and Google, is not clear. Some smaller news outlets say they think the Online News Act could be beneficial for larger news agencies but will hurt small media companies.
“That's always a worry, that a new model to support news media in Canada may not benefit small rural newspapers like the Guysborough Journal in a way that will help keep these papers going. We've seen too many close and it's a major loss to a community, when there are no longer journalists covering council meetings, business developments, public funding decisions, etc. As negotiations on solutions advance, consideration of small town media outlets needs to be prominent," said Murphy.
In Australia, according to a June 23 article in the Australian Financial Review, negotiations have resulted in more than 30 confidential agreements between Google, Meta and major news companies.
If Bill C-18 isn’t the answer to the online news question, Murphy said, "There are no simple solutions. The complexity of the challenges facing newspapers and proposed solutions is evident in the rocky road Bill C-18 is experiencing. What needs to happen, however, is for Meta and Google to both come to the table for discussions with government and industry to work on a sustainable solution for both sides."
The latest development in the battle over news access and advertising revenue moved forward on Aug. 7 when an application was made to Canada’s Competition Bureau by the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, News Media Canada and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation to investigate Meta’s decision “to block news content on the digital platforms it controls.”
The application for inquiry further states, “The challenges that the omnipresence of web giants like Meta pose to the news industry in Canada and their stranglehold on access to news and online advertising has been well documented. Now, Meta’s decision to cut off Canadian news organizations from a large part of their audience threatens the industry and, by extension, creates a major challenge to our democracy.
“Through its decision to block news content from its digital platforms, Meta seeks to impair Canadian news organizations’ ability to compete effectively in the news publishing and online advertising markets,” which, the application states, is in obvious violation of the Competition Act.
At the time this newspaper went to press neither the companies involved, nor the federal government had given any ground on this issue. In a tweet issued on Aug. 3, Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge stated, “Google and Facebook earn 80 per cent of all digital advertising revenue in Canada. Meanwhile, hundreds of newsrooms have closed. A free and independent press is fundamental to our democracy, and Canadians expect tech giants to follow the law in our country…Canada is standing up to Facebook for the right reasons…We're going to keep standing our ground. After all, if the government can't stand up for Canadians against tech giants, who will?”