Golden Hills School Division (GHSD) Superintendent Bevan Daverne has announced his retirement at the conclusion of this school year, after 30 years of service.
In 2022, Daverne was recognized both provincially, as well as nationally, being awarded an EXL Award for Excellence in school system leadership, and as Canadian Superintendent of the Year, respectively.
Reflecting on his time within the GHSD, as well as his 12 years as superintendent, he did not choose any highlights specifically, as he said there were simply too many to choose from.
“I’ve worked with some amazing people, when I was in schools, in the office, and certainly lately in my role … we’ve had such good individuals, amazing people all across our system that truly has been a highlight for the last 30 years,” he said. “I’ve been truly blessed for three decades and just working with amazing people wherever I’ve been.”
Despite his personal success, Daverne spoke largely regarding his team at the GHSD, reflecting that much of the division’s successes would not have been possible without them.
One of the larger and more significant initiatives which was established under Daverne’s leadership was Powerful Learning, which operates as a student-centered approach to learning, focussed on opportunities and experiences.
“We want students to be able to learn not just in shallow ways but more deeply,” he explained. “Learning that sticks, learning that makes a difference to them, learning in a way that matters to their everyday lives as well.”
Daverne’s impact on the division also includes the host of partnerships and large-scale changes seen during his tenure. Though it will not be completed until after his retirement, one such example is the imminent replacement of the Westmount School building.
During his career, he served as the College of Alberta School Superintendents (CASS) president from 2019 to 2021 and liaised with the Ministry of Education to support CASS’s attainment of self-regulatory professional status.
His leadership was also commended for having overseen the division through the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he openly communicated with and addressed the concerns of parents.
Though Daverne said he has yet to consider much of his future activities during his retirement, he is not without hobbies and personal interests.
“I have lots of hobbies; I’ve got grandkids; I’ve got grown kids who have renovation projects of their own. I think I’m going to do a little consulting work, so there’ll be a lot to do,” he said.
“I won’t be sitting idle on the couch all the time in retirement, but I am looking forward to a little more flexibility, and more time with my family.”
Golden Hills School Division has yet to open a job posting, nor have they yet issued a comment to address the need for Daverne’s replacement come next school season.