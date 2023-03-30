Local teacher Bilyana Coburn is continuing her journey of supporting the people of Ukraine with the help of the Grande Prairie region.
Her latest initiative, Backpacks of Hope, looks to aid students in Ukraine as the war continues, and many students have trouble keeping or receiving essential school supplies.
The supplies gathered by Backpacks of Hope will be going to Zapytiv School near Lviv.
“Because of the war, all of the funding for schools has been cut dramatically,” said Coburn.
She said funding is limited to ensuring schools have just enough to pay bills and salaries and no extras as new expenses arise.
Schools are also seeing an increase in students arriving from Eastern Ukraine as they look to escape an active war zone.
In speaking with Irina Juk, principal of Zapytiv School, Coburn learned of the supply shortages schools are facing.
The backpacks will include not only school supplies but comfort items as well, such as plushies or other toys.
Many children are also facing trauma and PTSD, so items such as fidget toys are a particular item of need.
Coburn explained people are being displaced from their homes, and when needed items from Canada are recieved, it shows that people care.
Each backpack will also include a booklet of positive messages from donors that will be translated into Ukrainian.
Coburn said she hopes the messages will give children a smile, feel valuable, confident and loved.
She believes those messages will help in the future when those children begin rebuilding Ukraine after the war.
“They're the ones that are building the new Ukraine; they're going to be the ones that are building the communities and culture, hopefully, once this war ends.”
Coburn has run four successful campaigns in the past year in support of the people of Ukraine, sending 287 boxes at Christmas with essential supplies for all ages along with treats and toys, before running a similar campaign last Easter.
Coburn spoke with local school divisions, and 10 schools have all decided to participate in Backpacks of Hope.
On Friday, Wembley Elementary School students raised $250 and 20 backpacks full of supplies.
Beaverlodge Elementary School Grade 3 students are learning about the Ukraine in their social studies class and have begun gathering donations for backpacks.
Coburn encourages parents with children at a participating school to donate through the school and get their children involved in filling a backpack.
Donations can also be accepted by visiting the amazon wish list to buy supplies or donations to help cover the shipping costs to Ukraine. Coburn expects it will cost $25 per backpack to ship.
She is also looking for sponsors to donate backpacks and someone who can deliver them to Edmonton, where they will be shipped from.
More information is available by contacting Coburn at gpforukraine@gmail.com.