ST. MARY’S – Council for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s has awarded tenders totalling $70,000 for repairs to the Recplex and the fabrication and installation of new handrails at Sherbrooke’s public library.
D.L. Metal Fabrication won the library work, following news last week that the municipality had qualified for a $5,700 grant under the provincial government’s new ACCESS-ability program. The funding covers approximately 55 per cent of the $10,250 cost of the project, with the balance being paid through the municipality’s Main Street Project fund, staff explained.
Meanwhile, A.T. Home Construction has been awarded a $48,000 job to complete repairs and upgrades to St. Mary’s Recplex facility. Money was allocated from the 2023-24 capital budget of the municipality, which also recently qualified for a $32,000 grant from the provincial Department Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage to offset the project’s cost.
Both public works projects are expected to be completed by fall.