Shuniah, Ont. — Construction on a $1.5-million new ambulance station in Shuniah Township is progressing well and could have the two-bay facility in operation by December.
“The way the construction has been going I think a (December opening) is definitely feasible,” Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief Shane Muir said Tuesday.
The Lakeshore Drive structure is expected to be a noticeable improvement for the six paramedics who are posted to Shuniah. They are currently working out of a modular trailer beside a fire hall that “does not meet regulatory and functional needs for EMS crews.”
“We would be happy to avoid utilizing the trailer base for the winter season,” Muir said.
He added: “We’re excited with the (construction) progress and look forward to providing the paramedic with adequate living and working quarters.”
That the building has been going up fairly quickly since last month’s ground-breaking ceremony has not gone unnoticed.
“It’s moving fast,” Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry said.
Muir, who became Superior North EMS’ new chief last year, said a new facility should make it a bit easier to recruit paramedics, which remains a major challenge for ambulance services across the country.
“If we’re going to attract high-quality professionals, then we have to update (their workplaces),” Muir said.
The 2,200-square-foot Shuniah station being built is to be a drive-through configuration, with crew quarters and a kitchen.
The Municipality of Shuniah is to own the building and lease it back to the City of Thunder Bay, which oversees the Superior North EMS service. The station’s builder is Thunder Bay-based RML Contracting.
A similar building configuration will likely be employed when two new ambulance stations are built to service the Nipigon-Red Rock and Schreiber-Terrace Bay areas, Muir said. Exact locations for those stations have yet to be pin-pointed and remain in the proposal stages, he added.
Ideally, said Muir, he’d like to add two more paramedics to the Shuniah station, bringing the total that would be based there to eight.
The station’s coverage area is just east of Thunder Bay to about half-way to Nipigon.
Finding additional paramedics won’t be easy, given the national shortage. Superior North EMS currently has about 200 active paramedics at its disposal, but could probably use 40-50 more, Muir said.
“They’re hard to come by,” Muir allowed. Part of the recruitment challenge, he said, is a new wave of younger candidates who would rather work part-time than make a full-time commitment.
Superior North EMS serves about 30 municipalities and First Nations in the Thunder Bay district, including the city.
In 2020, the service opened a new ambulance station in Kakabeka Falls.