The Municipality of Trent Lakes is seeking input from the public on the future of a long-standing former community hall in the township.
The township and its council are asking community members to share proposals for the usage of the Deer Bay School Board building, which was previously known as Deer Bay Hall.
Constructed in 1898 and updated to comment block in 1930, the building — located just outside Buckhorn — operated as a school until 1968 before it was purchased by the municipality.
Following the sale, the space was used by a long line of tenants. It housed a community care hub, a community centre and a women’s shelter, along with other operations that ran in support of the municipality and its residents.
The building is in need of renovations and, as a result, has been left vacant for several years.
Council, following renewed interest in the former hall, made a decision in March to accept proposals from residents looking to make new use of the space.
“We are looking forward to finding the best solution for this building,” said Dylan Cosh, director of recreation and facilities at Trent Lakes. “It is in a favourable location near Buckhorn and has great opportunity.”
Applicants must submit a comprehensive usage proposal along with a formal delegation to council. Council will only consider applicants that provide a usage proposal and elect a delegate to bring the proposal before council.
Council members will hear presentations from applicants on Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. during a special meeting of council.
The strength of submitted usage proposals will be based on the applicant’s ability to address the cultural and social value of the building, how a revitalized building will benefit Trent Lakes; the level of support from the community for the proposed usage, amenities that are necessary for the proposed usage (A/C, high voltage circuitry, appliances, office space, AV equipment, etc.), who the property will be managed by and the financial impacts of taking over the building.
Applicants looking to breathe new life into the building are required to submit their comprehensive usage proposal by Oct. 20 at 11:55 p.m. to be considered.
Proposals can be submitted online through the municipality’s website at tinyurl.com/3d29u3p7
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.