MONKTON – On Monday, Nov. 21 at approximately 11 a.m., all three North Perth Fire Department stations responded to a structure fire at 221 Winstanley Street in Monkton.
There were initial reports of a visible, heavy smoke at the site. Additional fire crews from West Perth, Huron East and Perth East assisted at the scene. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Crews from North Perth’s Monkton station remained on fire watch throughout the evening. The building was destroyed by the fire, and later knocked down by an excavator.
The destoyed building had previously housed the Red Maple Hotel and most recently Sisters Antiques, and was described as currently vacant but under new ownership.
No damage estimates or possible cause were provided as of publication.