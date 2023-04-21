BROCKTON – A major topic of discussion at Brockton’s April 11 council meeting was the upcoming visit to Finland’s deep geological repository (DGR) for spent nuclear fuel.
The facility is nearing completion and is expected to conduct a trial run of final disposal this year.
At the same time, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) in this country is drawing closer to the date when it will decide the site that will host Canada’s proposed DGR. Two communities are still in the running – South Bruce and Ignace (located on the Canadian Shield). The people of the proposed host communities will soon have the opportunity to state their approval or disapproval of becoming a host community – a referendum is anticipated by the end of 2024. First Nations must also approve the project before it can move ahead.
The recent South Bruce Nuclear Exploration Forum in Teeswater gave an estimated 150 attendees the opportunity to hear from experts, both local and from around the world, and learn more about Canada’s DGR project.
In July, there’ll be a further opportunity for a group of municipal officials, mostly from South Bruce, to learn more about the Scandinavian experience in the DGR process, during a five-day trip to Finland.
Two officials from Huron-Kinloss are also going. And there’ll be representation from Brockton.
Mayor Chris Peabody, in his capacity as Bruce County Warden, has been asked to go on the trip. He noted in an interview prior to the municipal council meeting that should South Bruce be selected as the host community for Canada’s DGR, it would have a major impact on the entire county, both positive (new job opportunities, especially during the construction phase) and negative (a decade-long mining operation putting stress on county roads, EMS and health care, and county social services and housing).
At the April 11 meeting, council discussed a report by CAO Sonya Watson, with the recommendation to confirm that Peabody is authorized to attend the tour, and further, that Watson will also attend and that funds for her participation will come from the NWMO Early Investment in Education and Training Program.
The report stated that Brockton has been involved in studies over the past two years to understand the impacts on the municipality. The tour would allow participants to not only see the Posiva Encapsulation Plant, but get a first-hand look at the underground DGR, since Scandinavia is several years ahead of Canada in the DGR process.
The report stated in part, “Ultimately, if the project goes ahead, it will have a significant impact on Brockton’s growth, development, infrastructure, road system, economic climate and procurement strategies over the next decade. If Brockton is participating, staff feel it is imperative that a senior staff person attend to ensure that these implications are understood further and properly integrated throughout Brockton’s long-term planning across multiple portfolios and to ensure that Brockton’s interest are continually represented and considered throughout all stages of this potential project.”
During discussion, council was told the cost of the trip would be $8,000.
Two council members were adamant that the trip does not meet the parameters for use of that particular fund under Brockton’s rules for its use.
Coun. Mitch Clark said, “There are eligibility requirements… I don’t think this meets them.”
Coun. Carl Kuhnke added, “It doesn’t appear to be… an early investment in education and training.”
Coun. Greg McLean asked if there were other options for funding.
“It’s important for the CAO to attend,” he said.
Clerk Fiona Hamilton explained that “the reason we received these funds is… to ensure that staff and leaders have the knowledge to be able to say that they are educated about what the project will entail and how it has the potential to impact our community for the next decade or so… we do have a representative from the county (Peabody, in his capacity as warden) but Brockton will be absolutely impacted if another 800 jobs are located in the proposed site and it’s important for us to have a voice in that infrastructure and planning.”
At that point in the meeting, Deputy Mayor James Lang proposed that he be a second person from Brockton, since Peabody would be attending on behalf of the county.
Lang stated that he’s been a vocal and knowledgeable supporter of the proposed DGR.
“Representation from Brockton is key for this,” he said.
When the matter was put to the vote, council decided to accept the report with an amended recommendation authorizing two Brockton representatives to go on the Finland tour.
Deadline for making a decision was April 13.
The decision left the door open for later adjustments on exactly who will be going in addition to Peabody (with the potential for a third person in addition to Peabody and Watson) and how the costs will be covered.
Kuhnke reiterated his objection, not to the tour, but the proposed use of the fund. He cited Brockton’s own website, which states the uses for the fund. Government use was significant in its absence.
“We also have a conference budget,” he noted.
Clark said he could not support the recommendation without a clear statement on where funding is coming from. He did vote against the motion.
Watson said that although Brockton had established its own criteria for use of the funds, it had been NWMO who suggested the funds “are for community capacity building and can be used… They are the ones suggesting these funds are appropriate.”
Peabody commented that “no one is doubting… the need to participate… and make sure our needs are represented.” However, he added a statement on behalf of the county.
“I believe that yes, Brockton is impacted significantly, but the county is definitely impacted overwhelmingly. The impact on our roads – this will be a mining operation for close to a decade of trucks… moving a lot of material – a lot of aggregate, a lot of shale waste – a huge impact on county roads; EMS – being a mining operation, high risk; medical facilities; as well as our human services – housing – department. The county… which all of us pay taxes into, is extremely impacted by this, and will need full negotiation and participation to mitigate those extra costs we get at the county, as well as the Brockton ones.”
He added, “I don’t really think it’s a dual role I have. They’re the same.”