The Kanesatake Health Center (KHC) is warning parents that a person who has been convicted of crimes relating to child pornography is living near the site at which KHC runs much of its youth programming.
“All staff at the community building have been briefed on the situation and provided a photo of the individual in question with clear directives of what to do in the event of an incident or suspicious behaviour,” said Teiawenhniseráhte Tomlinson, executive director KHC.
The convicted person is currently on provincial statutory release in the community, according to the health centre.
Several people from inside and outside of KHC concerned about the wellbeing of children in KHC’s youth programs approached Tomlinson with the information, which he verified with the Surete du Quebec (SQ).
From there, KHC decided to issue a community safety advisory with the input of legal counsel.
“It was important to advise the community for a few reasons,” said Tomlinson. “Number one was to appease the growing sentiment of fear and concern and to reassure our clients that the safety of their children is our top priority.”
He suggested that community vigilance is called for at all times.
“Unfortunately, there are so many other concerning individuals or circumstances, but they are unreported,” he said. “The difference here is that we aren’t dealing with a rumour, a presumption or even an allegation. It is a substantiated event with a criminal conviction in public record.”
The revelation that someone convicted of child pornography charges is residing in Kanesatake sparked an impromptu meeting last week between community members about the safety of children.
“The community is working on something to get him out,” said Kawisaiénhne Albany, a Kanehsata’kehró:non who was involved in the meeting.
“It’s come to everyone’s attention, I think, that there is a predator living in the community, but he’s not the only one,” she said. “There are a lot of people in this community who are predators to children that don’t get called out, and they should be.”
For many reasons stemming from colonization, Indigenous children are at an elevated risk of sexual abuse in Canada.
“We are aware of the situation,” said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay, who added that he could not confirm any details.
In general terms, when someone is released with conditions relating to sex crimes, police are notified, he said.
“The thing is, if that person is free with conditions, as long as they respect their conditions, they’re free to live where they want,” said Tremblay.
“If anyone has a problem or is witnessing anything, they have to call the police to notify us something is happening.”
Tomlinson said the KHC has acted sufficiently within its capacity to do so.
“In the end, collective actions, collaborative approaches, and community participation are in my opinion often the best route toward success and achieving positive and sustainable outcomes,” he said.