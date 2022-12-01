Brady Creek Contracting a family business
By Chadd Cawson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Home is where the heart is. If you are looking to make an improvement to your (home), then father and son team, Tony and Riley Scott of Brady Creek Contracting, will put their heart and hard work into it for you. To get where they are today, the Scotts had to make some pretty big changes. While Tony worked over 25 years in water and sewers, installing big tanks in central Alberta; Riley worked in law enforcement for 11 years.
“I had grown up with my dad always buying houses and fixing them, and then he’d sell them,” said Riley. “Finally, when we came out here, and I brought my young family out, we decided to get together and give it a go. And it’s been great! “We are trying to fill the gap in the valley where there’s a need for good local renovation contractors.”
Their work includes basic rooms, decks, basement renovations full or repairs, as well as bathrooms. They will be adding epoxy flooring to their repertoire, including epoxy garage and basement floors.
Riley said his dad had done home renovation work his whole life, and as he got older, he was shown the ropes, which led to a few independent successful projects of (his) own. When the Scotts were looking for one in their own lives, the decision to use their skill set to help others make changes to their houses was a no-brainer.
“When we both decided we wanted a shift from the Alberta pace, and to live in a smaller town, we decided to come here and give Brady Creek a try,” said Riley. “Everything we do is to grow Brady Creek. Maybe my son will want to join in one day; he’s just a little boy right now, but you never know.”
This family business celebrated it’s one year anniversary this past November, operating halfway through the west side between Invermere and Fairmont on the unceded territories of the Secwépemc and Ktunaxa Peoples and the land chosen as home by the Métis Peoples of B.C. Tony lives on a ranch, and all the water that flows into that ranch comes from Brady Creek, hence the name. To learn more about the handiwork and services of the business visit bradycreekcontracting.ca.
The Scotts adapted to small town life quickly and love being locally known. (They) are appreciative of not only the projects they are building in the community, but also the connections that are on the foundations of good communication and trust. The best feedback they’ve received is based on just that, and listening to the client’s vision and to bringing that to fruition.
“We’re not going anywhere, we live here, and our families are here, and we bring a lot of pride in what we do,” said Riley. “I want our clients to be fully satisfied, to know that Tony and I know that people’s money is hard-earned, and they want to spend it on something that they really like. If that means a renovation, they are going to get the worth and the value out of us and most importantly, what they want. We put our heart and soul into our work; when we finish a piece of work, and step back and can say wow, this is exactly how we and the customer wanted it to turn out, we feel a lot of pride and satisfaction and we try and keep that integrity level high.”