It sounds like a simple task. A group of female canoeists have been paddling all day and are famished, when they set up camp that night. It was decided they would make macaroni and cheese for supper that night.
It is dark and everyone hungrily eats the meal. It isn’t until the next morning in the light of day that the women discover the unopened cheese packages, which were not used in the preparation of the previous night’s meals.
This is the type of story, which is apart of Canoe Adventures, a booklet compiled by a group of women who have been enjoying canoe trips for the last 20 years.
One of the women, Julie Whitely explained all of the women were Girl Guide leaders who went on their first canoe trip 20 years ago. The group would take one trip a year with between six and eight members a part of each excursion. Canoe trips have taken place in such locales as Killarney and Algonquin provincial parks.
The idea for the book came out of Whitely’s involvement with Toastmasters, as she was in need of a high performance leadership project. The book includes the itinerary of the group’s many trips, stories, recipes and many canoeing dos and don’ts. Whitely hopes it will be of interest for anyone who likes to go on canoe trips.
Canoe Adventures will be available at the Book Keeper in Sarnia on Saturday, Nov. 12. It is being sold for $10, with $5 going to printing the booklet, with the other half being donated to the Women’s Interval Home of Sarnia-Lambton.