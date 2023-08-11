In 1976, Dr. Maresq Child was a graduate of University of Oxford and a new General Practitioner in England. When he read an ad in the British Medical Journal that was seeking a doctor to join a team of practitioners in Essex, Ontario, he jumped at the opportunity to practice in Canada.
Fifty-six years later, Dr. Child is looking to retire, and noted there has not been a second where he did not enjoy his profession and helping a long-list of patients over those years.
Becoming a doctor is something Dr. Child admitted he drifted into, as someone who excelled at math and science. His father was a doctor and noted his life seemed reasonable and something that intrigued him.
The appeal to moving to Canada was that in England, as a Family Practitioner, he was limited to office work and did not have access to hospitals, he explained.
At the time Dr. Child began practicing in Essex, there were a couple of groups of doctors in town; both located on Talbot Street. One of the clinics was located where the Essex Animal Hospital is now, and the other in the former facility that stood on the same property he still works from at the Essex Guardian Pharmacy. One of those groups advertised they were in need of a doctor to join their team.
“I saw that and contacted them. It sounded good, so I came,” he said, noting he spoke to the group over the phone before he made the trip overseas to start a new life with his wife, who was pregnant with their second child, in addition to his first-born.
A few years after he arrived in Essex, those two groups combined, he said.
“Right from the start, I enjoyed the work, there is no question about that,” Child said. He added he was able to complete hospital work right from the start, where he could look after his patients when they were admitted in collaboration with specialists. That was something “I’ve always enjoyed tremendously.
“I have enjoyed it, and I still do,” Dr. Child said of being a Family Physician. “Not for one second do I regret it.”
Over the years, he said there have been advancements in investigative powers with CT Scans and other technology and therapeutics.
He enjoyed the variety of work he was able to do in Essex, including everything from obstetrics to coroner work, which he found interesting. Having been able to help people get healthy after experiencing an illness was something he said gave him great meaning and pleasure to be able to provide.
What Dr. Child has enjoyed the most is the personal contact and relationships with his clients. That “makes it such a great job,” he said.
He is ambivalent about retirement, but knows it is time.
Last week, Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy had the privilege of bringing congratulations to Dr. Child on his upcoming retirement. She thanked him for all the years he served the community by presenting a certificate of congratulations.
“What an amazing career, starting off in England and then moving to Canada,” Bondy said. “It was such an honour to meet him and his family, and to wish them all the best in his retirement. Congratulations on behalf of Essex Council and Administration.”