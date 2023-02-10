The family of two-year-old Meadow Mullaney are looking to their community for help after a tragic accident on Highway 3A last month resulted in the loss of both of her parents and infant brother.
A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $75,000, but efforts continue. The money will go toward funeral costs and to support Kim Mullaney and Bart Snell, the child’s grandparents and new guardians.
“Her grandmother is graciously taking her in and is going to need us, a village, to help them through this,” says a post on GoFundMe by Michelle Sofonoff, who organized the campaign on behalf of the family. “Meadow deserves the world, let’s all band together and make it happen!”
According to a news release from the RCMP, the accident occurred just before 4 pm on January 16 when a pickup truck collided with the vehicle carrying Meadow Mullaney and her family.
Meadow Mullaney is the only survivor from their vehicle. Her parents, Ashley Mullaney and Habib Moonflower, along with her 8-day-old brother, Vincent Mullaney, were all declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the pickup was treated on scene for minor injuries.
In a Facebook post after the accident, Kim Mullaney described the traumatic experience of being on Facetime with Ashley during the accident. She wrote that the crash happened after the family pulled out of Thrums Market, and while the screen appeared frozen, she could still hear crying and first responders saying, “She doesn’t have a pulse.”
Sofonoff is the partner of Ashley Mullaney’s cousin, so she stepped in to start the fundraising after the accident.
“I guess I just did what I would hope someone would do for my kids if I ever had to leave them here on earth without me,” she wrote in a message to the Valley Voice.
The original goal of $20,000 for the fundraiser was quickly surpassed.
“As for the amount donated, myself and the family are all incredibly surprised and grateful at the outpour of support and kind words,” Sofonoff told the Valley Voice.
The Castlegar Rebels Junior Hockey team donated all of the ticket sales from their January 20 and 21 games to this GoFundMe campaign and another one supporting the family of 39-year-old Steve Walker, a former Selkirk Saints Hockey player who lost a sudden battle with colon cancer in mid-January. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
“We asked for your help and you responded,” wrote Castlegar Rebels President Mike Johnstone in a Facebook post. “Your generosity and charitableness will aid our local families through a challenging period. Your support was remarkable.”
The fundraising for Walker has also exceeded its original goal of $30,000 and has now surpassed $103,000.
A music festival to benefit Meadow Mullaney’s family will be taking place at the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex on February 18. The Meadow Moonflower Music Festival will have 12 acts over 12 hours from noon to midnight and admission will be for cash donation at the door.
Donations are still being accepted for both Meadow Mullaney’s and Walker’s families on GoFundMe. The web addresses are gofundme/f/meadow-moonflower-and-her-family and gofundme/f/in-memory-of-steven-walker-and-to-aid-his-family.
“Ashley and Habib were loving and very caring, happy parents to Meadow and baby Vince,” Sofonoff told the Valley Voice. “Meadow may not have them anymore but what she does have is a whole army of family and close friends falling behind her to support, raise and help in any way they can. It really does take a village.”