Zachary Willis said he is running as a taxpayer, not a politician.
“There’s been things that have been promised but never delivered; I’d like to deliver,” said Willis.
“There was supposed to be a park in Middlemiss. There was funds raised for it in 2002, and it has not happened.”
He explained the site of the old school lot became a hall, which was later torn down in the late ‘90s.
Sidewalks in Middlemiss was another issue he brought up.
“There’s only two visible chunks left and it has not been attended to,” said Willis, adding Middlemiss Avenue was not been properly redone since 1967.
The intersection at County Roads 14 and 9 also need attention, he said.
“All the accidents. The minimum, as I can remember as a child, is there was a yellow caution light that always flashed above the intersection — it’s no longer there — which apparently comes down to government funding because it’s under two different townships,” said Willis, who want Southwest Middlesex to initiate talks to get the County to chip in for the lights.
Relating to Melbourne, he said fire coverage is a big deal with neighbour Strathroy-Caradoc planning to move the fire hall out the community split over two municipalities. It would be rebuilt farther from its contracted coverage of that area of Southwest Middlesex.
“There’s the loss of the fire department, which is huge because now you’re probably looking at an hour wait time from Glencoe to Middlemiss,” said Willis.
He admitted it was hard and may come down to volunteer versus paid firefighters, but insisted something needs to be done.
The millwright by trade said his family has been in the Middlemiss area since Colonel Talbot’s mass settlement of the area over 200 years ago. He said he was asked to run because of that background.
“It helps quite a bit for how things have changed, where things were for the historical factor. And records apparently show (according to his source JoAnn Galbraith) there has not been a representative from Middlemiss ever since George Middlemiss, who founded Middlemiss, actually was on Caradoc’s council,” said Willis.
He added he was asked to run because he is, “level-headed, a small business owner, I know quite a few people in the area, and I probably have a different outlook than some of the people that are retired that are running for council as being a tradesman working long hours.”