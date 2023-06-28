Ice rental fees in West Nipissing have stayed the same since 2019, but nothing stays the same forever, and council is planning to increase fees for the fall.
“Staff is recommending fee increases structured over a 4-year period,” municipal staff outlined at the last committee of the whole meeting on June 20. “This allows the user groups to plan accordingly knowing what the fees will be year to year.”
The increase will need to be finalized at an upcoming meeting, but here is what’s being considered.
Adult prime time is currently $137, which could rise to $141 this fall. By the 2026-27 season, that will reach $155. Youth prime time – for the local kids – is now $97, which is proposed to rise to $101 next year and to $110 by 2026. Non-local youth will pay the same as the adults.
Off-prime hours are cheaper. For adults and youth, a daytime rental will be $79, and out-of-towners will pay $92. Local schools will pay a rate of $2.65 per student on the ice or can opt for the flat school rate of $79.65.
All prices are by the hour and prepare for HST on top.
Prime time hours are Monday to Friday at 5 to 11 p.m., and all Saturdays and Sundays. Daytime (off-prime) hours are Monday to Friday at 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Council is considering raising the fee for public skating sessions to $3.54 for this upcoming ice season.
Staff noted the proposed increase align with neighbouring towns and municipalities. Temiskaming Shores is $142, Elliot Lake is $127, Espanola costs $159, and the Pete Palangio and Sam Jacks Complex in North Bay is $203.
French River and Markstay Warren remain the cheapest rentals, at $100 and $108.
“The proposed fee increases recommended to council will bring the municipality more in-line with fees in other similar communities where ice demand is high,” staff added. “It also takes into consideration yearly operating cost increases.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.