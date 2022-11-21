LANSDOWNE – Maximus the pony, with his nose so bright, along with friends Timbit the pony, Lola the pony and Theo the horse, guided Santa Claus and the rest of the Lansdowne Christmas parade around the village on a cool, sunny and beautiful Sunday afternoon.
The parade started and ended at the Lansdowne Community Building, making a loop around the village with the help of the Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands fire service and Ontario Provincial Police, while spreading some holiday cheer as eager children waited on sidewalks to see a glimpse of the joyful Saint Nick passing by.
Afterwards, the public was invited to attend the Lansdowne Community Building for refreshments, to write a letter to Santa, to have their photo taken with Santa and/or the Ice Queen and consume some delicious goodies from the bake sale table.
Lansdowne's Santa Claus Parade capped a weekend full of Christmas parades, like the Kingston and Lyndhurst events – both held Saturday.
Santa Claus will now be taking some time off before he heads to Gananoque for a parade on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
Registration for floats for that parade is now open. Interested parties should register in advance on the 1000 Islands Gananoque Chamber of Commerce website.
Parade registration for floats is $55 per entry, and $25 per entry for not-for-profits upon request.
All floats will be gathering at Gananoque Secondary School. The parade’s marshall, Brian Mabee, who is also the Town Crier, will be present to help line the floats up, beginning around 3 p.m.
The parade will begin from the parking lot behind the school, with floats turning left onto Elizabeth Drive, proceeding to King Street and taking a left down King Street towards Town Hall Park, where the parade will conclude. This is when Santa Claus will get off his float to greet the public and related festivities will begin.
The Gananoque Public Library, located nearby, will be open in case members of the public need to warm up or use the facility’s washroom.
In a fun addition to this year’s Santa Claus Parade, there will be judges present, ranking floats for best overall entry, the best commercial and best not-for-profit.
For more information, call the Chamber at 613-382-7744, email 1000islandsgananoque@gmail.com or go to 1000islandsganchamber.com.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)