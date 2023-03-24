After a tough few years, registrations are off to a strong start for Kanesatake Minor Lacrosse (KML) in the Warriors’ first season back since the pandemic, with enough players already signed up to form Tyke and mini-Tyke teams.
“I’m a few players shy of a Novice team,” said KML president Kevin Nelson. “I’m hoping to get at least Novice and Peewee teams.”
Nearly 30 youth were signed up on the first of two registration days, many more than in the past, but Nelson is still focused on ensuring a good overall turnout.
“When you have big expectations, sometimes you set yourself up for disappointment. I’m just trying to get off the ground. That’s the main focus right now,” said Nelson.
The league was unable to put together a roster last year because of insufficient interest, a difficulty that has plagued lacrosse across the province in recent years, according to Nelson. But the return of homegrown teams is a positive step for the community youth, he said.
“Being able to come together as a team and being able to play for your community is something that’s important to them,” said Nelson.
He plans to boost the presence of lacrosse in the community further by inviting teams from other communities for a lacrosse jamboree in Kanesatake this summer.
“I think the key part is just for them to be able to see the kids playing in the Pines and just be able to be out practicing and seeing them out with lacrosse sticks again,” he said.
The association has also been able to boost accessibility of the sport this year with sponsorships from the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC), which is covering all registration costs.
“On a traditional and cultural front, it is our medicine game. It has positive effects on all aspects of our health – physical, mental, and spiritual,” said Teiawenhniseráhte Tomlinson, executive director of KHC, in explaining the health centre’s decision to fund registrations.
“From a more technical lens, participation in sports has great benefits for our youth in terms of development and prevention of at-risk behaviours. It is a great tool in terms of primary-level prevention services.”
Nelson, who has spent most of his life working with youth, said he has seen firsthand the importance of keeping youth active with sports. It’s his first year back at his KML post after a hiatus that began before the pandemic, and he is pleased to see parents who played on the Warriors now sharing the game with their own children.
“It’s really cool to see another generation of lacrosse players where we saw so many years before that without any lacrosse,” he said.
“I encourage parents to bring their kid out even just to try it. It’s something they will never regret,” said Turner Thomas, 24, general manager of the Akwesasne Junior B Thunder.
While today he helms the Akwesasne Junior B team formerly known as the Indians, Thomas missed the cut with the squad in 2015, leading him to spend a season with the Kanesatake Warriors.
“It was one of the best years of lacrosse I’ve been a part of,” said Thomas, who had never been to the Pines before getting involved with the Warriors.
“I have stories that will be with me forever, and I’m forever grateful for my brothers in Kanesatake. We showed up and played every week because we had great team chemistry and loved playing the game that brought us together,” he said.
“Seeing that the program is coming back, it makes me happy that these kids will get the same opportunity that our team got to experience.”
Registrations for boys and girls from 4-21 years old wrap up this Sunday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ratihén:te High School gymnasium.