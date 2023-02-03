NORTH PERTH – In 2021, Perth County undertook a significant consultative process to develop a charter on diversity, equity and anti-racism. The county consulted with the public through surveys, roundtable discussions and one-on-one stakeholder interviews.
The community was also given the opportunity to review the draft charter prior to adoption, which was ultimately enacted in June 2021.
“At the North Perth Council Strategic Planning Training Workshop held in November 2022, the enhancement of diversity, equity and inclusion in the North Perth community, municipal services and decision-making was highlighted as a key priority,” explained Jessica McLean, manager of strategic initiatives for the municipality at the Jan. 30 North Perth council meeting.
Staff recommended adopting an adapted version of Perth County’s charter. The charter focuses on guiding principles and values that consist of accessibility, anti-racism, diversity, education, equality, equity, inclusion, openness, respect and dignity.
“By adopting the Charter, North Perth affirms its commitment to the listed guiding principles and values in all aspects of the organization,” expressed the report presented by McLean.
Further, the Charter outlines the commitment for the organization as a whole, in every role the municipality plays and then looks at individual responsibilities for its implementation.
In addition to adopting the charter, staff recommended developing a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Committee.
“It is proposed that the goal of the DEI Advisory Committee be to advise and assist staff, council and the citizens of North Perth on matters related to diversity, equity and inclusion and ensure that North Perth adheres to its commitment to be a welcoming and inclusive community as established in the Diversity, Equity and Anti-Racism Charter,” explains McLean.
There are similar DEI advisory committees in neighbouring municipalities, and North Perth’s committee would be composed of members of the public, relevant staff and members of council. The aim is that the members of the community would represent a broad range of under-served and equity-seeking groups.
“I think this is not only a council education need but staff, as well as our public, our whole community needs to have opportunities to learn more about the importance of the Diversity, Equity and Anti-Racism Charter,” said Coun. Allan Rothwell.
Council then voted to adopt the Charter, that all departments incorporate it into their work plans, and to establish a DEI Advisory Committee.