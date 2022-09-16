Oliver Paipoonge, Ont. — Sabrina Ree is not gathering any moss in her attempt to crack council in the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge.
While setting up booths at both the Murillo and Hymers fall fairs, the political newcomer has also knocked on over 400 doors in the municipality to date and plans on ringing many more doorbells as municipal elections take place six weeks from today.
“(At the Murillo Fall Fair), I got to meet a lot of our local residents in our area,” said Ree, who has ridden horses at the Murillo event in the past. “Their main concerns were number one, being taxes, and number two, they would like to see more community events put on by the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge because the residents didn’t feel that there was anything to do for their children.
“(Oliver Paipoonge residents) are always having to drive their kids to (Thunder Bay) for soccer and things like extra-curricular activities that they have to go to.”
Whatever events the municipality does offer, Ree will be there. This past weekend, Ree attended Rural Heritage Days in the Slate River Valley and will follow that up with an appearance at the Kakabeka Motocross dirt bike races hosted by the Superior Dirt Riders on Saturday.
Besides more events for children in the community, Ree would push for a better waste management system when it comes to recycling, lowering taxes, maintaining infrastructure, supporting local businesses and continued growth on the agricultural front.
“I would like to see our community better support our agricultural (background) because agriculture is very important to the community,” said Ree, whose family has horses, pigs and goats on their property.
“Support our residents in being self-sufficient. The three necessities of life are how to purify your own water, how to grow a garden and how to cook.
“I appreciate the unique, innovative ideas that we have (in the municipality). I hope to support alternative medicine — I do support medical medicine as well — but I think that there is a need (in this municipality) for alternative therapies like massage therapy and acupuncture.”
The online English as a second language teacher is also having her own rally/fundraiser event on Oct. 2 from 2-4 p.m. at 4572 Oliver Rd. where they’ll roast a pig and have games and prizes for the children who attend.
Ree is joined on the councillor ballot seeking one of the four seats by incumbents Allan Vis and Bernie Kamphof, along with Dan Calvert, James Cassan, Rick Baraniuk and Donna Peacock.
Current councillors Rick Potter and Brandon Postuma are vying for the mayor’s seat against current Oliver Paipoonge Mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis.
Municipal elections in Ontario are set for Oct. 24.