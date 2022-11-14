Everyone is invited to the holiday tree lighting celebration at Markham’s Markville Mall on Nov. 18.
The iconic holiday tree lighting ceremony marks the start to the most wonderful time of the year. Hosted by Leslie Yip from A1 Radio, the magical countdown will feature festive musical performances and lots more surprises. The pre-show starts at 6 p.m.
In the spirit of the holiday season, Markville Mall will be hosting CTV's Toy Mountain Toy Drive. If you would like to donate, please bring a new toy item to the celebration benefiting The Salvation Army.
More details are as follows:
Date: Friday, Nov. 18
Time: 6:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.
Location: Centre Court on the lower level in front of Uniqlo.